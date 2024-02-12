Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is spreading love and lots of dates with its latest Valentine's Day update

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is adding limited-time Valentine's Day events in the game

Exclusive themed rewards are up for grabs

V-Day content is available for Beyond Hogwarts as well

Jam City has announced an exciting new update to Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, letting players join in on all the warm and fuzzy feelings of Valentine's Day this month. In particular, you can look forward to cosying up with some romance and mystery, which is in sync with the game's history of love since the Celestial Ball was introduced in 2019. Players all over the world have already gone on more than 94 million dates - perhaps it's time you joined in too?

In the latest update to Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, you can look forward to the new Magical Milestones event where you can score exclusive Valentine-themed prizes. Romantic events are also a-plenty this month, which include two major Special Adventures as well as an update to Magical Creature Expeditions. This will add fresh interactions within the game, along with a new seasonal token.

Does that sound like it's right up your alley? If you're hungry for similar titles, why not take a look at our list of the best narrative adventure games on mobile to get your fill?

The new "Curse of Love" special adventure is here! Who will you be taking out for a special Valentine's Day date night?https://t.co/9uhnxbDHtN pic.twitter.com/Je0LEcwzER — Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery (@HogwartsMystery) February 8, 2024

Of course, love isn't just for the students of Hogwarts - it's also for the alumni that have graduated "Beyond Hogwarts". Date Night can be very different as an adult though, so work-life balance is key.

If you're keen on joining in on all the festivities of the latest update, you can do so by downloading Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on Facebook to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.