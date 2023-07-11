Watcher of Realms, the upcoming tower defence RPG, is releasing in the next few days

Moonton Studios, the minds behind the superhit title, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, have just announced the release date of their latest project. A few months ago, they opened pre-registrations for Watcher of Realms, a strategy RPG tower defence for both Android and iOS. That title is finally launching and it's much sooner than you think.

In Watcher of Realms, players take on the role of Commander Aurion, a war leader who aims to protect the continent of Tya. The Ancient God and his Tides of Darkness seek only destruction of the world and its inhabitants are in grave danger. Using the roster of over eight factions and 100 characters, players must create a team of powerful heroes who can take on any foes in their way.

While there are still a few days before WoR’s launch, it’s a great time for players to familiarize themselves with the characters and in-game mechanics. Understanding who the currently best available heroes are will give a massive headstart when building squads. So, why not check out this Watcher of Realms tier list?

In terms of gameplay, the title follows a tower defence format between two warring forces. The goal is to prevent the other from breaching the fortress. Synergistic performance becomes crucial in such cases because victory will only be possible on picking the right team.

WoR will include three primary modes to participate in – Artifact Materials, Gold/EXP, and Campaign, which allow players to gather rare and valuable resources while progressing. Other than that, players can also partake in several PvP and PvE modes, as well as the Tide and Epic Dragon Guild Boss battles.

If the concept seems interesting, then get ready to download Watcher of Realms using your preferred link below. It releases on July 13th and will be free-to-play with certain in-app purchases. Find a community of other gamers on the Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments.