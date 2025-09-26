Chaos Zero Nightmare unveils official release date for late next month

The nightmare begins

Chaos Zero Nightmare now has an official release date for late October

The anime-style ARPG boasts a dark narrative with plenty of brutality

Fortunately you've got a dense roguelike card-battling system at your fingertips to fight with

The concept of grimdark has been floating around ever since the old 40,000 Warhammers coined it back in the 80s. Now, we're seeing it applied to the fantastical world of anime ARPGs with Chaos Zero Nightmare. And you won't need to wait long for this nightmarish RPG to arrive, as its release date is October 22nd!

Chaos Zero Nightmare sees you commanding the forces of your usual varied cast of anime girls in their battle against The Blue Pot. But while it may not be the most intimidating name for a subversive evil spreading throughout the world, it's certainly no joke.

That's because Chaos Zero Nightmare sells itself not just on your standard array of waifus and ARPG action, but also plenty of extreme brutality. Now this isn't Mortal Kombat, but silhouetted or not, your agents are very much in danger of being brutally torn apart in every mission. It's not exactly Genshin Impact, is it?

Pure Chaos

Aside from all those various new mechanics, Chaos Zero Nightmare also boasts a card-based roguelike combat and some actually quite striking animation work. And while I can't see it drawing in people who're not fans of the anime art style, for those who want just a little bit more seriousness in their animated action, it might be the tonic you've been waiting for.

But of course, it wouldn't be a late September news story without noting that Chaos Zero Nightmare will also be featured at the 2025 Tokyo Game Show. So keep your eyes peeled for hands-on demos, cosplayers and more taking place on-site.

In the meantime, if you feel you could do with a bit of terror in your life, as we come up to the spookiest month of the year, we've got you covered. Check out our list of the best mobile horror games on Android for our top picks in fear!