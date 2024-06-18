Watcher of Realms celebrates its first anniversary with new heroes

Snag limited-time hero Anora, The Silver Seraphim.

The anniversary celebration introduces limited-time hero Anora, The Silver Seraphim

Nab free legendary skins during the event

Try out new game modes and take on the latest guild boss, Semrah

Fantasy RPG Watcher of Realms is gearing up to celebrate its one-year anniversary on June 22nd. As part of the festivities, game developer Moonton is adding a slew of new content to the game, including new heroes, game modes, and rewards.

Watcher of Realms is a fantasy RPG that features more than 170 heroes spanning ten factions for you to collect. You can also find rare Lord Heroes with special Lord Skills. You’ll learn the story behind each hero and faction as you play.

In this roleplaying title, you’ll journey throughout the continent of Tya, battling monsters and demons controlled by ancient evil Gods. You’ll battle epic bosses, such as The Lord of Styx and The Undying Bull, in various game modes, including Void Rift and Immortal Codex. You can even show off your skills and climb the leaderboard in tower defense PvP mode.

The first-anniversary update will introduce a new limited-time hero, Anora, The Silver Seraphim. On the precipice of death, Anora was revitalized by the blood of the ancients and is capable of summoning minions in battle that help her deal devastating damage. Additionally, you have the chance to and legendary heroes Myca and Helga by participating in in-game events.

In addition, the new guild boss, Semrah, will introduce new game modes. Finally, you’ll have the chance to snag a variety of rewards, including legendary items and skins. Three skins will be free to all players as a thank you from the developer for their support over the past year.

Watcher of Realms is available on the App Store and Google Play as well as PC. To learn more about the game and stay up to date with all the latest news, follow it on Facebook or YouTube or check out the official website. You can also learn more and connect with like-minded players by joining the game's Discord community.