Watcher of Realms' First Anniversary celebration begins Saturday

Moonton’s fantasy RPG Watcher of Realms is celebrating its first anniversary with new heroes and game modes. You will also have the chance to earn various rewards beginning June 22nd as part of the celebration.

During the first anniversary celebration, you'll have a chance to earn two legendary heroes. Beginning June 27th, you can nab Anora, The Silver Seraphim who can summon minions called Labor to aid her in dealing massive AOE damage.

Her spouse, Ymirt, will be available as of June 29th. Ymirt is capable of flight. While unable to block enemy attacks while airborne, he has a bigger attack range and deals far more damage while in flight. Ymirt has a distinct Bon Skill, which allows him to transform into a Dragon Egg when mortally wounded.

Moonton is also introducing a new game mode to its beloved RPG. Available for a limited time, in the Eternal Spire game mode, all heroes are at the same level and cannot utilize equipment or artifacts. You'll choose your missions from a list and try to complete them as quickly as possible to earn a higher score and thus get more rewards.

Several summoning events will also take place during the anniversary festivities. You can participate in a limited summoning event, which guarantees you'll get Anora within 250 draws. There will also be a lore summoning event in which powerful lord heroes Valderon and Ymirt will have a 15x rate increase. Finally, a third summoning event promises a 15x rate increase for legendary heroes Boreas, Lucius and Ares.

Watcher of Realms' first-anniversary celebration will also let you nab rare rewards for free. You can earn three skins by completing first-anniversary quests and net a total of 34 Summon Crystals from daily login and quests. It's also possible to earn legendary heroes Helga and Myca for free during the first-anniversary celebration by participating in limited-time events.