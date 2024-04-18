Solo Leveling: Arise crosses 12 million pre-registrations as release date is announced

That number is just going to get bigger

12 million pre-registrations crossed in less than one month

Several rewards still up for grabs

ARPG to release on May 8th

Netmarble’s Solo Leveling: Arise has been making rounds of the news over the last few weeks, with pre-registrations kicking off late in March. The highly anticipated action RPG hit the five million pre-registration milestone in just a week and now, three weeks after that, the title stands strong at 12 million pre-orders. The achievement of this feat comes with an even bigger announcement, a release date for the ARPG, and it’s not too far either.

Pre-registrations for Solo Leveling: Arise haven’t stopped, so you can sign up as well to get your hands on a bunch of exclusive rewards at launch. Legendary Artifact Sets, a Chic Black Suit Costume for Sung Jinwoo, Mana Power Crystals, Gold, and even Jinwoo's cherished partner/hunter, Yoo Jinho, will all be up for grabs. You have until early May to pre-register.

As you step into the shoes of Jinwoo, you'll experience his level-ups and progress through the beloved webtoon tale firsthand. Engage in exciting battles, design your own combat styles, and make use of several combinations of skills and weapons to emerge victorious. Plus, you can team up with hunters from the series and call upon your own Army of Shadows, just like Jinwoo did when he first said his famous phrase – “Arise!”

The title has a dedicated YouTube channel which is regularly updated with titbits from the game. You’ll find teasers for in-game characters as well as deep dives into their mechanics. One of the trailers has been embedded above but you can find more by heading over to their channel.

Solo Leveling: Arise will be released on the App Store and on Google Play on May 8th. Until then, you can pre-register for the game by clicking on your preferred link below. It will be free-to-play with in-app purchases. You can visit the official website for more information.