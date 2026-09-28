Watcher of Realms adds Grey Blades and a Guild Boss built for two teams

What will you explore first?

Grey Blades arrive with Sync attacks

Fallen Covenant requires two separate teams

Sun Wukong gets a new Golden Immortal Aspect

I know hearing Moonton’s name probably makes most of us think about Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, but Watcher of Realms has also been ticking along beside it for a good while now. The latest update brings in a whole new faction called the Grey Blades, with a Guild Boss and something for Sun Wukong too.

The Grey Blades are built around Sync attacks. A few members can launch a Sync regardless of distance, so several of them can take extra swings at the same target. I think the better way to put this is that it’s a faction built on ganging up or coordinating, whichever way you like.

How they'll rank is anyone's guess this early, but our Watcher of Realms tier list will show you how your current roster holds up in the meantime.

The Fallen Covenant is the bigger change, as far as I can tell. It's a new Weekly Guild Boss that unlocks once your Guild has Drake's Chasm - Abyss I open, and every so often during the fight it transforms into two monsters, Ramiel and Roderic. You can only bring it down with the rest of your Guild chipping in.

Before you start, you'll need to set up two teams at once. The first takes on the Fallen Covenant itself at the Ritual Altar, while the second heads to the Realm of Sorrow to deal with Ramiel and Roderic. Neither team can share heroes, gear or Artifacts, so tread carefully.

The boss is airborne, meaning Anti-Air DPS heroes are the obvious call, backed up by Defenders and Healers to keep everyone standing. The Ritual Altar favours Platform Single-Target DPS, and the Realm of Sorrow wants Dual-Target DPS for its pair.

Sun Wukong, meanwhile, gets a new Aspect called Golden Immortal. It adds Splash DMG to his Golden Cudgel Strike, so it now clips multiple enemies around whoever he's aiming at. You'll find it in the Great Sage Saga Event Shop.

Before you're out guild battling, be sure to redeem our Watcher of Realms codes for a few freebies.