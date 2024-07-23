Warlock TetroPuzzle is a new tetromino puzzle game out now on mobile

Earn mana, unlock trapped tiles and climb the leaderboards

A mix of tile-matching, dungeon solitaire and Tetris-like matching

Place enchanted pieces on the grid to earn mana points

You only get 9 moves per match

Warlock TetroPuzzle, a new tetromino puzzle game, has officially launched on iOS and Android. From solo developer Maksym Matiushenko, this 2D block puzzle title melds tile matching with dungeon solitaire and Teris-like challenges to offer distinct gameplay.

In Warlock TetroPuzzle, strategy is key as you will only get nine moves per match. And with so few moves, you’re unlikely to grow bored. You’ll need to place enchanted pieces on a grid to collect mana points from artifacts. The number of mana points you gain depends on where you place your enchanted pieces so be sure to think each move through.

You’ll also navigate your way past traps, nab bonuses, and earn more than 40 achievements as you solve puzzles on 10x10 and 11x11 grids. You can gain wall bonuses for completing rows and columns and obtain artifacts using magic blocks. Clear trapped dungeon tiles by filling the tiles surrounding them and rack up points by dragging and dropping Tetri figures.

The developer promises the game is great for kids and will appeal to anyone with a love of math and magic. Gameplay is easy to pick up and a lack of time limits allows you to relax as you solve challenging levels.

This tetromino title features multiple game modes for you to conquer. Adventure mode includes two campaigns, each comprised of challenging levels. There are also daily challenges to tackle and leaderboards to climb. As an added bonus, you won't need a Wi-Fi connection to enjoy the game, as you can play entirely offline.

Warlock TetroPuzle is available now via the App Store and Google Play. You can learn more about this puzzle title by checking out the official website or by following it on X (Twitter) or Discord. Or, if you enjoy a good puzzle, you may want to check out our review for Color Flow: Arcade Puzzle.