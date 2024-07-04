Warlock Tetropuzzle takes Tetris-likes to the next level, with magic (and tile-matching)

Combines tile-matching and block puzzles

If there's an easy way to make a new puzzler, it's to take two established types and mash them together. And that's exactly what developer Maksym Matiushenko has done with the newly-released Warlock TetroPuzzle.

Mixing the tile-matching of games like Candy Crush and the block-stacking Tetris, Warlock TetroPuzzle challenges you to drop the blocks along the matching resources, in order to collect as much mana as possible and progress through the stages. You can see it in action via the gameplay video below.

It certainly looks interesting, but also a little bit complex. Certainly, we watched the video a few times and still found it a little hard to grasp. But for those of you looking for something which mixes up a genre as oft-explored as tile-matching and block-stacking, then Warlock TetroPuzzle may be the game for you.

And if you're thinking this all still looks a bit too easy, then you'll be pleased to know that you only have 9 moves in which to accomplish each puzzle. Add onto that the usual caveats of not needing a wifi connection, and Warlock TetroPuzzle promises to offer all the gubbins one might need from a game such as this.

