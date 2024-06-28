Color Flow: Arcade Puzzle review - "Relaxing and challenging, with a possible deeper meaning"

Color Flow is a game for those who love relaxing with a good puzzle game on their mobile phones and also want to listen to some good music at the same time. I admittedly did not expect much, this being a puzzle game, but I was taken by surprise, in a good way. In this Color Flow review, I'll tell you exactly why this should be your next go-to game for a relaxing afternoon.
That being said, it tends to get repetitive after a while. I believe I've cleared around 40 or so levels, and I stopped listening altogether. It all blended into the background as white noise. Don't get me wrong, the music is a 10/10 - but it would've been better if the track was a little bit longer.
The game lets you play with a black or a white dot, which each has a different effect on the puzzles. The black can only pass through black, and the white can only pass through white. The Dark levels' (where you play with black) interactions are a little more sombre, while the Light levels (where you play with white) seem to have a glimmer of hope in each dialogue.
It's a very interesting distinction between the two, and I believe the story tells us something about human nature. The Dark path is when we feel frustrated, depressed, and lonely, while the Light path shows empathy, joy and even a glimmer of hope.
It might be true, since on the home screen the elements we see resemble neurons forming connections, so maybe I'm not that far off in my theory!
These are elements that one doesn't typically expect in a simple "puzzle game". But I guess that goes to show Color Flow is a little bit more than that, isn't it?
As for the physics, I don't believe there is a whole lot of it going on, but then again - I might be wrong. I have played games where the physics played a bigger part in the game, but here it seems to me like the physics are secondary to many other elements.
You shouldn't dismiss the game as being too difficult with the first problem you find. There are not a lot of classic "tutorials" here, so that leaves you to discover through trial and error how to pass a stage and nail it.
The best thing you can do when unsure is to sit back and observe the patterns, instead of rushing things just to wrap up a stage. The further you get, the harder it will be when you fail.
If you plan on trying out this game, I strongly suggest you do so with headphones on, or at least with the music on speakers, because it would be a pity to miss out on. Then, let yourself be immersed in the experience because it's a truly fun one - even more so if you want to try out a different type of puzzle game!