Warhammer AoS: Soul Arena tips and hints to get you started

Soldiers, mount up!

Warhammer AoS: Soul Arena is an automatic battler that pits four players against each other as their armies duke it out in an arena-style environment. The coliseum-type settings will give you minor Clash Royale vibes mixed with Teamfight Tactics.

You start off with a Captain and place them down on the battlefield. You'll then have the chance to fully assemble a squad of warriors by making purchases using gems. You'll earn some after each round and will be able to select between different heroes and sometimes all of them that are shown.

It's really all about which types of units you put out there and how strong they are. You can upgrade them as well over time. It's a fun and pretty chaotic battler as you fight against two other opponents for world domination, whether it's against the CPU or other players from around the world. Here are a few basic tips to kick off your battles.