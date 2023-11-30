Reverse: 1999 reveals Pickles the adorable border collie in latest update

Bluepoch Games recently released Reverse: 1999, a 20th century time-travel strategic RPG on mobile and PC. The version 1.1 update introduced new content to the game and now its second phase introduces The Theft of the Rimet Cup. This patch is for all the border collie lovers out there as the adorable 6-star pooch, Pickles joins the fray alongside the UTTU Flash Gathering event.

Pickles isn’t your ordinary dog. Although, he is, of course, a good boy like the rest of them. He has a keen interest in science and philosophy and can be often found contemplating the intricacies of various formulae and the fate of worlds far from us. Players can summon Pickles via the new rate-up banner called Thus Spoke The Border Collie.

In addition, players can also get their hands on the new 5-star characters, the flower child Diggers and Babyblue via Pickles’ banner and through v1.1 phase one’s Great Thief Melania. Other events include The Puppu & The Hippie, and Pickles’ Free Translation. They explore the dog’s interesting life, which is sure to entertain everyone.

The update also comes with a new time-limited seasonal challenge called UTTU Flash Gathering: Trophy of the Past Glory. It is a new gameplay mode which tasks players with gathering FAME Cards that must be applied to complete reading challenges. Some goodies can be obtained through this event including the Carnival on the Pitch garment and disco ball sidekick APPLe.

The login rewards persist in this phase as well, granting everyone Clear Drop x600, the limited-time Picrasma Candy x5, and other growth materials for logging into the game for five days. Purchasable gift packs include Unilogs, Thoughts in Entirety, Crystal Caskets, and Dust.

Download Reverse: 1999 now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.