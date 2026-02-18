Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus has debuted the Leagues of Votann, so who are they?

Rock and stone!

The Leagues of Votann were the latest addition to the Tacticus lineup

But who, or what, exactly are the Leagues, and what's their appeal?

Well, let's dig into a (very) brief overview of them!

It's been a while since Snowprint Studios' Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus debuted its last faction. But at the start of the month, that trend halted with the debut of none other than the Leagues of Votann. But who exactly are the Leagues of Votann, and why do they look like space dwarfs?

Well, aside from mulling over their placement in our Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus tier list, I've had to crack open my mental Warhammer history book. Longtime fans will, of course, know the tale of the Squats, the Space Dwarf spinoff that translated the hit faction of Warhammer Fantasy to early 40k. A relic of the early days of Warhammer (then known as Rogue Trader), they were a beloved, but often quite goofy, faction.

After being axed for being, well, frankly, just a bit goofy, they remained on the shelf for years. But since then have made a return to the world of 40k in the form of the Leagues of Votann, a technocratic species of genetically engineered humans dwelling in the galactic core. They maintain the focus on mining and enmity with orks, but have a bit more of a dignified theme compared to the hairy bikers of Oldhammer.

A league of their own

As for how they play? Well, these are space dwarfs so in a word: sturdy. The two heroes, Uthar and Vynn, embody that trait, with Uthar able to soak up damage and even stave off death, while Vynn can heal nearby units and summon E-COGs (mechanical assistants) as a result.

Ultimately, just like their tabletop inspiration, the Leagues of Votann are there for those of you who want to enjoy the fun of being a stocky and shooty take on the space dwarf archetype. So if you're planning to hop back in, be sure to check out our Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus code list and see if there are any free boosts available.

