Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus introduces the fan-favourite Adeptus Mechanicus with latest update

The tactical strategy game Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus, based on the world-renowned franchise of the same name, has shed some light on the newest update as well as a few other upcoming ones too. With the update that has freshly launched, players will now have access to a brand new faction; the Mars-based bionically augmented soldiers of the Adeptus Mechanicus.

If you asked me which group within the expansive Warhammer 40K lore was the most popular, I’d say the Space Marines of course, but the Adeptus Mechanicus must be right behind. These robotic knowledge seekers are best known for their excellent designs, typically adorned with robotic arms protruding from their backs and adorned with robes. Either that or the fact that they hold access to some of the most powerful and world-ending destructive weapons known to the universe of Warhammer 40K.

While the Adeptus Mechanicus may be the faction we get access to right now, there’s even more in the pipeline for Tacticus coming very soon. Within this month and the next, the game will see additional units added to the already existent Tyranid faction such as the Tyranid Prime, Deathleaper, Guard, and Neurothrope.

The next big addition after that is the addition of Ragnar Blackmane to the Space Wolves faction, adding one of the most legendary characters in the entire lore of Warhammer 40K.

Needless to say, Tacticus is clearly planning on closing out the year with a bang with a lot of fanservice for fans of all different factions within the world of 40K. Whether you were waiting on the Adeptus Mechanicus, or you’re a fan of the more traditional giant warriors of the Space Wolves, or perhaps even a lover of the Xenomorph-like aliens of the Tyranid, there’s now something for just about all fans of Warhammer here. Give it a go yourself by downloading the game for free at either of the links below.