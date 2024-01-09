Explore the broken mind of a nobleman in Ugly coming soon to mobile

Swap places with your shadowy reflection to solve puzzles.

You’ll soon be able to discover dark truths and explore the haunting world of Ugly on Android and iOS. The new puzzle filled platformer, which features hauntingly beautiful levels, will launch on mobile on January 233d. In Ugly from PID Games, you’ll journey through the psyche of a troubled nobleman.

Ugly is a dark fairy tale taking place in a tragedy-strewn world. You'll use a unique mirror mechanic to solve puzzles throughout the game. The mirror mechanic generates a shadowy reflection with which you can swap places to reach new angles for solving puzzles and exploring.

The game features an in-depth narrative that’s entirely conveyed without the use of text. Every aspect of the game's design, from the lighting to the art style, serves to further immerse you in the narrative. As you progress, you'll delve deep into the dark corners of the nobleman's broken mind. With each puzzle you solve, you’ll understand your past better.

Ugly features mind-bending puzzles and epic boss battles. You’ll battle gigantic bosses using your quick reflexes and determination to take them down. Additionally, you’ll find hidden secrets sprinkled throughout the game. Find hidden rooms and unlock alternate endings to spice up your gaming sessions.

The mobile edition of Ugly will feature MFI Bluetooth controller support for those not keen on touch controls. In addition, the game features an atmospheric soundtrack that matches each dark twist and turn you face in the nobleman’s mind perfectly.

Developed by indie game developer TEAM UGLY, Ugly is being brought to mobile by publisher PID Games. Ugly is currently available on Nintendo Switch, Steam, Epic Games and Xbox One. The game currently boasts Very Positive reviews on Steam. To learn more about the game and to stay up to date with all the latest Ugly news, check out the game's official website.