Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus, the new strategy tactics game, is available for pre-registration to celebrate Skulls 2022 Event

A brand new turn-based tactics game set within the ever so massive Warhammer 40,000 universe has officially opened pre-registration today; Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus. Launching with plenty of story-driven content, PvP options, and even more, this is looking to be one to keep an eye on. All of this information and more regarding other Warhammer titles were revealed during our Warhammer Skulls 2022 Event stream hosted right here on Pocket Gamer!

To dive a bit deeper into it, Tacticus is a grid-based top-down turn-based tactics strategy title. It features intense tactical battles with every Warhammer 40k faction you could think of, and with a story-driven campaign, also features all of your favourite battlefields from the lore as well. Combine this already strategic base with things like terrain modifiers, range stats, and other deeper systems, and Tacticus ends up a very strategic brain-teaser of a game.

A big focus of Tacticus is the deep PvP experience on offer as well, featuring the first tailored Live PvP experience for a turn-based tactics title. Expect some extremely intense skirmishes against other players, be they friends or random opponents alike. And, of course, you’ll be able to take your pick from the nine base factions and the 40 unique characters that will be available on launch that is also planned to be expanded upon for the foreseeable future. So, even if your favourite Space Marine Chapter isn't in just yet, it’s a safe bet they will be in time.

With a competitive suite that is comprehensive, it’s no surprise Tacticus sports a hefty Guild system as well. Once you find your group and develop your Guild, you’ll be able to take on others in Guild Vs. Guild combat, offering up an incentive to really build out your units and make sure you can stand toe-to-toe with the big shots on the leaderboards. They aren’t just for PvP though, as you can also team up with your guildmates and take on difficult mega bosses designed for co-op battle.

All of this wraps up into a beautifully designed tactics package that any fan of the 40k universe won’t want to miss. If you’re looking to get involved, you can pre-register on the App Store and Google Play. And if you’re looking for even more Warhammer goodness, you can check out the video below to see how the other mobile Warhammer titles are celebrating the massive Skulls 2022 Event!