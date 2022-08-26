Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus adds synchronous tactical PvP in latest update to the hit strategy game

Snowprint Studios has announced a new update for Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus after its successful global launch last week. Now with more than 250,000 downloads to date, the strategy game set in the hit Warhammer 40,000 universe is giving fans more reasons to dive into thrilling intergalactic battles on mobile.

The latest update for Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus adds adrenaline-pumping synchronous Live PvP, which is actually a first for a Warhammer mobile game. Players can also engage in the first live PvP tournament to put their own tactical prowess to the test beginning August 25th at 11am EDT / 4pm CET. The tournament will run for 48 hours, and players with at least power level 6 are eligible to join.

In case you're not familiar with the game, Tacticus features fast-paced PvE battles along with competitive Live PvP battles that players can immerse themselves in. The game also boasts large-scale boss fights where guilds can collaborate to take down their foes. There are currently 40 heroes at launch.

If you're keen on joining in on the fun in the latest update, you can test your own strategies and unleash your inner tactician by downloading Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website to learn more info about the title, or have a look at the embedded clip above to get a little sneak peek at the game's vibes, visuals and mechanics as well.

