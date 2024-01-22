Please, Touch The Artwork 2 will launch on February 19th as a completely free game

If you've ever felt the urge to poke at an art piece on display in public, you can finally feed that hunger when Please, Touch The Artwork 2 launches on iOS, Android, and Steam on February 19th. You can expect to dive into a quirky hidden object adventure with plenty of relaxing vibes - the best part of it all is that the game will be completely free, which means there won't be any pesky ads or in-app purchases to ruin your artwork-touching fun.

Crafted by Belgian solo dev Thomas Waterzooi, Please, Touch The Artwork 2 will be free to play as a special tribute to the 75th anniversary of James Ensor's passing with the support of the Flemish Government. This also coincides with the Belgian EU Presidency 2024.

The game puts you in the shoes - so to speak - of a skeleton artist as you traverse a hand-painted world while fixing cracks and solving puzzles in the paintings along the way. Controls are a simple point-and-click affair, and you can have a look at the helpful hints if you ever feel stuck to keep things low-key and frustration-free.

