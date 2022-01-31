Legend of Pandonia codes for Hero Tickets

Are you eager to find the latest Legend of Pandonia codes? Then keep on reading, because today's article is all about the latest available redeem codes in the game, as well as how you can redeem them and the loot they give.

Legend of Pandonia is a beautiful anime role-playing game where the player has to adventure into the continent of Hermes, find Soulstones and use the power of the heroes they summon to take down evil. With multiple game modes and features, Legend of Pandonia has a lot to offer in terms of gameplay, and the coupon codes we're going to list below are only going to come in handy for this.

Currently working Legend of Pandonia codes

OPEN220114 - Rewards: 1 Premium Hero Ticket

VERYCOLD15 - Rewards: 1 Premium Hero Ticket

IMHUNGRY - Rewards: 1 Premium Hero Ticket

SUMMONSSR - Rewards: 1 Premium Hero Ticket

ABYSS220128 - Rewards: 1 Premium Hero Ticket

HELLOLENIA - Rewards: 1 Premium Hero Ticket

ILOVELOP17 - Rewards: 1 Premium Hero Ticket

SYNERGY21 - Rewards: 1 Premium Hero Ticket

CLEAREPIC26 - Rewards: 1 Premium Hero Ticket

SHANAGOOD - Rewards: 1 Premium Hero Ticket

AREMES16 - Rewards: 1 Premium Hero Ticket

GOODLUCK18 - Rewards: 1 Premium Hero Ticket

NICEDAY19 - Rewards: 1 Premium Hero Ticket

How to redeem codes in Legend of Pandonia?

Step 1: Tap on your profile icon in the upper left part of the screen

Step 2: Select the Coupon option

Step 3: Type in your Legend of Pandonia code and hit Confirm - that's about it! The rewards should be with you right away if the code you entered is a valid one

The process of redeeming the coupon codes is pretty simple! If you are not sure how to do it, just follow the steps below.

