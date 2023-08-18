War Thunder, the popular military sim's mobile version, is now available for Android and iOS

Gaijin Entertainment has just announced that their superhit online military action game, War Thunder is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play. After hosting a successful open beta test in May, fans of the game will now be able to enjoy it on their smartphones regardless of where they are.

War Thunder is quite a known title in the gaming industry thanks to its massive success. It features adrenaline-pumping vehicular combat in historically accurate war machines. From tanks to helicopters, planes, and boats, this game has it all. No wonder they’re always on the top of Steam’s most played games list.

The mobile version features similar action, with mechanics specifically optimized for the form factor. Over the past six months, War Thunder’s mobile version has seen a tonne of changes, including a HUD editor, ally search interface, and the ability to customize vehicles. Two updates released during this period also introduced new tanks, ships, aircraft, and maps.

With realistic vehicle physics and damage models, players can get an in-depth experience of what it’s like to be in war. Whether it's riding the German battlecruiser, Scharnhorst, the US Calliope MLRS or the Soviet MiG-15bis jet fighter, players can do it all.

Similar to the PC and console versions, the game’s mobile variant will receive regular content updates. Moreover, they’ll receive it before PC and console users get a chance to enjoy it. While the games were developed independently of each other, the studio’s aim is to provide a more cohesive experience by expanding the in-game universe together.

If you're interested in becoming a battlefield veteran then download War Path by clicking on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. For more information, take a peek at the official website.