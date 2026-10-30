War Robots welcomes Halloween with alien tripods from War of the Worlds

A different kind of invasion

War of the Worlds-themed update

Tripedal robot to fit the theme

New pilots and a high-stakes zone

Just in time for Halloween, War Robots' 12.5 update is going full War of the Worlds with its "Halloween Interlopers", because if you're looking for something different this season apart from your average vampires and werewolves, the PvP shooter from My.Games has you covered.

It's all about channelling H.G. Wells in this invasion as the in-universe "Evolife Broadcasting Systems" introduces the novel's alien tripods, and with a new theme comes new map features you can duke it out with too. That includes the Tripedal Robot (Nekton) and its extended Absorber shield, plus a new Tactical Drone (Object) that can offer support to flying and Absorber-shielded robots - perfect for pairing with Nekton.

There's a new Pilot joining the fray too - The Martian and Orson Barret. The former lets you supercharge Nekton and Mesmer lasers, while the latter offers toxic weapon boosts and can cleanse DoT attacks too.

And for a new kind of challenge, Ground Zero's central security sector has been destabilised to offer higher stakes on the race to the central point.

It's a fresh take on the Halloween season, to be honest, because in a lot of mobile games, it's normally just your usual array of ghosts, trick-or-treating, or all the blood and gore. The sci-fi take on the spooky season is pretty cool, and with a War of the Worlds coat of paint, at that. It's certainly different from the Icarus flagship update last month, too.

In any case, there's a whole lot more to discover in this massive update, as you'll see from the detailed overview on the War Robots official YouTube channel above! And if you're on the hunt for more ways you can go head-to-head with your besties and frenemies, our list of the best battle royales on Android might be worth a look.