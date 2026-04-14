War Robots celebrates 12 years of success with massive new in-game event

War Robots is celebrating over 12 years since launch

Now, you can jump into the new Martian Robotic Games event to celebrate

Choose your faction and get juicy rewards for succeeding in battle

Nowadays, a mobile game reaching more than a few years is cause for celebration. But for a select few, it's even bigger milestones that're being reached. Milestones such as 12 years since launch in the case of My.Games' War Robots for iOS and Android! And to mark it, there are big events in the offing.

But first, twelve years in, how's War Robots doing? Well, according to My.Games, pretty great! With over 325 million registered players diving into the heavy metal action of War Robots, it's hard to argue with that assessment, and the success of their cross-platform progression system has apparently helped a great deal with fuelling that.

And to celebrate My.Games are set to offer up the new Martian Robotic Games event. You'll side with your chosen faction and jump into battles to prove your dominance, with juicy in-game rewards on the line for the big winners.

Robot Rock

You'll also want to keep your eyes open for the new War Robots Live Show 2026 kicking off today. Over the coming weeks, there'll be fresh episodes where the developers of War Robots highlight exciting community challenges and even offer up some intriguing announcements about the future of War Robots.

For those of us who're waiting eagerly to see what else is in store for the hit heavy metal shooter, I'm sure these'll be ones to watch. And even if you're not an existing player, this latest content-packed event offers more than enough reasons to dive in and give War Robots a go for yourself!

Or, maybe you're looking for something a little (or a lot) more relaxing? In which case, why not take a look at our latest instalment of Off the AppStore as Will Quick dives into Life & Lemons to see what this casual farming sim has to offer!