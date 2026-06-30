War Robots turns a battlefield into a football stadium for its World Iron Cup

Apparently giant combat robots have caught World Cup fever too

Shenzhen gets a football-themed stadium makeover

Vulcan, Lar, and Lumen weapons join the roster

World Iron Cup event runs through August 11th

Paraguay just knocked four-time champions Germany out of the World Cup on penalties, so if you're after football madness right now, you're spoiled for choice. War Robots has decided to get in on it too, in its own way, swapping out the desert ruins of recent Martian Robotic Games for a full-blown stadium overhaul in Update 12.2.

Shenzhen's the map getting the treatment. Spray-painted turf lines, holographic ball telemetry, glowing goalposts, thick signal smoke drifting across what used to be a fairly standard warzone. It's still robots trying to dismantle each other, just with the occasional floodlight. The World Iron Cup event runs alongside it from June 30th to August 11th.

There's a new robot too. Vulcan comes from the DSC faction with an experimental thermo-kinetic reactor that overheats in two distinct stages as it deals damage. Push through both, and you permanently unlock two extra light weapon slots, a supercharged automated laser cannon, and a Force Field that just stays on.

Lumen Energy Weaponry rounds things out, available in Light, Medium, and Heavy variants with a soft-lock guidance system that bends around cover. Land a hit, and it stacks a Heat status effect, boosting further weapon damage.

The new companion drone, Lar, only really makes sense if you're running a multi-weapon build. Slap it on a robot with more than four weapon slots, and it applies a Death Mark to your target, while granting immunity to slowdown and lockdown effects for as long as Force Field holds.

Murometz, the aerial Titan, also gets an exclusive Ultimate upgrade branch this time around. More base durability, tighter EMP Blast cooldowns, and more airtime overall, raining down unguided Ultimate Bulava and Kisten rockets while it's up there.

To top it off, two new pilots also join War Robots - Ines Diaz, who speeds up Vulcan's reactor thresholds, and Marie Aldrich, who improves Murometz's survivability and dominance in the sky.

If tactical shooters are your thing, check out our list of the best multiplayer games on iOS.