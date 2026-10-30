Leafy Corner lets you flex your green thumb and give virtual plants some TLC

And maybe even make a profit too

Cosy shop sim where you care for and sell plants

Match customers with the right plant for them

Coming to mobile in 2027

I've always wanted to be like those cool herb-savvy cooks who can grow their own produce in the kitchen, but alas, plants have never really taken a liking to me. Leafy Corner at least helps me care for (or at least attempt to care for) digital flora, as it's coming to mobile in 2027.

I say 2027 like it's some sort of faraway future, but I just realised upon writing this that that's only two months away, isn't it? Which is definitely a good thing, as Leafy Corner will finally let me try and give plants some TLC in my own virtual shop. It's supposed to be a cosy tycoon where you get to run your own store filled with all kinds of leafy life, and you'll also get to help match customers with their dream plant buddies too.

It's all about making ends meet at the end of the day though, I suspect, so there's still that added pressure of running operations despite the relaxing nature of it all.

Based on the gameplay trailer, you'll also get to decorate all kinds of aesthetics in the shop, as well as complete your collection in an album of sorts. It's nice to see that you'll eventually be able to expand your little cosy corner the more successful your shop becomes, so there's a sense of satisfaction for both the plant side and the business side of things.

I particularly zeroed in on this one customer who's looking for a replacement for their plant that mysteriously vanished, and their prime suspect is their cat. I enjoy little details like those, so that's definitely a plus for Leafy Corner in my book.

While you wait, though, if you're looking to build your own business empire elsewhere, why not have a look at our list of the best management games on Android?