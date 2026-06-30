Huge new Pixel Starships 2 upgrade brings level 10 ships, new crew, and more

Preferred Partner Feature

Introducing new star-ring players

Pixel Starships 2 adds Level 10 update

Utilise faction-specific weapons and 12 new crew members

Level 10 adds new endgame power-ups and customisation

SavySoda has rolled out a major new update for Pixel Starships 2, introducing the long-awaited Level 10 Ship Expansion ahead of the game's full v1.0 launch later this year. The free update expands the sci-fi strategy game's endgame with new weapons, crew members, progression systems, and powerful ship upgrades.

Here's everything included in the latest expansion.

New armaments

The update introduces a fresh arsenal of faction-specific weaponry, allowing commanders to further specialise their fleets. Each major faction receives exclusive weapons inspired by its own lore and tactical doctrine, encouraging more diverse strategies in both PvP and PvE battles.

These additions also introduce new synergies between weapons and crew abilities, opening the door to more advanced tactical combinations.

New crew members

More than a dozen new crew members are joining the roster, each bringing unique abilities, roles, and rarity tiers. Players can also take advantage of new thematic crew groupings, with bonus effects unlocked when compatible characters are deployed together aboard the same ship.

Combined with several new ability archetypes, the expanded roster offers even more ways to customise your crew and experiment with different strategies.

Enhanced Prestige system

The Prestige system has also received a significant upgrade. By merging multiple lower-rarity crew members, players can now create more powerful, higher-rarity versions of the same characters.

Rather than scrapping duplicate crew, veteran commanders now have a meaningful progression path that rewards long-term collection and investment, allowing every crew member to contribute towards strengthening your roster.

Level 10 endgame progression

Upgrading your ship to Level 10 unlocks an entirely new suite of endgame power-ups and customisation options. Players can enhance hull durability, increase energy capacity, improve room efficiency, and unlock passive bonuses that interact with the expanded crew roster.

These upgrades are designed to reward experienced players who have invested time into building and refining their fleets.

The Level 10 Ship Expansion is available now as a free update for all existing Pixel Starships 2 Early Access players on Steam, iOS, and Android.