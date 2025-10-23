War Robots to team up with epic heavy metal band Sabaton for new in-game track

Get your boots on

War Robots is teaming up with none other than the hit heavy metal band Sabaton

The Swedish masters of metal will see their new song featured as the in-game hangar soundtrack

You'll also find new decorations themed after the cover of their Legends album

Partnerships between musicians and gaming properties aren't new. Artists such as Demi Lovato and Norwegian sensation Aurora have all made appearances on mobile in one way or another. But for fans of My.Games' War Robots, it's something suitably hardcore that's coming, as legendary Swedish heavy metal band Sabaton arrives!

Sabaton will need little introduction to those metalheads reading this, or music fans in general. But if you're somehow unfamiliar, then you really should be. Since their founding in 1999, the band has regaled fans with epic metal tracks themed after various conflicts throughout history, ranging from the World Wars to medieval conflicts and beyond.

Now, in War Robots' upcoming Fire Storm event, running from October 28th to December 9th, you'll be able to enjoy a brand-new track from the upcoming release of their most recent album, Legends. A Tiger Among Dragons will feature as the soundtrack for your hangar, with a new design themed after the album's cover.

Rock 'n Robots

Sabaton are no strangers to teaming up with gaming series. They did, after all, create an entire DLC soundtrack for the hit Paradox strategy Hearts of Iron IV. But their War Robots collaboration showcases that they're reaching out to a much broader audience than before.

It's also simply a fun little crossover for fans of both the band and War Robots. Not too intrusive to put off those unfamiliar, but intriguing enough that I'm sure more than a few of you will be checking in to see what the fuss is all about.

Of course, there are still a few days to wait for all of this. So if you want to tide yourself over, you've got time to check out other top releases. Why not dig into our recent list of the top five new mobile games to try this week?