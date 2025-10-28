Castle Duels ramps up the spooky meter with the Headless Horseman this Halloween

Keep your head on

It's definitely the time for tricks and treats this season, especially since I'm once again finding myself clamouring to get all the Halloween events within mobile games in order - this also includes Castle Duels, which is celebrating the spooky season with the Headless Horseman, no less (and its current first anniversary!).

In particular, the card-based PvP battler will be running its aptly named Ghost Stories event from now until October 31st, with plenty of creepy quests and mysterious activities to partake in. The aforementioned legendary unit is taking centre stage, and despite his missing head, it seems he's very much a force to be reckoned with on the League battlefield.

The Banshee also joins the fray for Arena players, and of course, the limited-time event will have you collecting Spooky Candies (how candies can be spooky is beyond me, but how lovely) to grab goodies in the Sinister Pass. This includes Magic Dust, minerals, gold, hero fragments, Ghost Coins, and even some exclusive Halloween avatars - no better way to get into the spirit of the season, I'd say.

Meanwhile, the Pumpkins event currency allows you to try your luck at the roulette-style Dark Carousel - and if the RNG gods are in your favour, you might just be able to summon the Headless Horseman himself.

And finally, the similarly themed Ghost Fair will put special items up for grabs, so it's safe to say Castle Duels is properly prepped for Halloween - tricks and treats included.

In any case, if you're eager to join in on all the festivities, you can do so by checking it out on the App Store or on Google Play. It's free-to-play with in-app purchases. The official My.Games website is also worth having a look at too if you're curious about all the latest updates from the studio (did I mention we have a list of Castle Duel codes?).