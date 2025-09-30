Mad King Redemption demo out now

Preferred Partner Feature

2nd Place Winner of the VBIP Dubai releases Steam Demo

Pixel art beat 'em up

Coming to mobile end of 2026

The 2nd-place winner of the Very Big Indie Pitch in Dubai now has a public demo of their silver medal-winning game, Mad King Redemption, out on Steam. They took home second place in the mixed PC and Console version of the popular fringe event, The Very Big Indie Pitch at Pocket Gamer Connects Dubai.

Since this event, developers SECRET MISSION have been hard at work on this 2.5D pixel art, beat 'em up, that combines classic combat styles with roguelite elements. Clearly inspired by the likes of Dead Cells and Hades, you must fight for redemption against the Mad King, while mastering forbidden magic. Mad King Redemption has a bunch of different ability systems that allow you to combine passive buffs and hero skills, along with randomised forbidden powers, to create the hero that you need.

Jacopo, co-founder and lead developer at SECRET MISSION, said: "We wanted to create something that would make players feel like they're back in the golden age of arcade beat 'em ups, but with the depth and replayability that modern gamers expect”.

Mad King Redemption aims to hit PC and console first, launching in Early Access at the start of 2026, with the mobile version of the game aiming to come out around the second half of the same year, with a big focus on how the mobile game feels with gamepads, to get the full button-mashing experience that beat 'em ups are known for.

Now is your chance to get ahead of the curve and try out Mad King Redemption to see what the demo was like and what our panel of judges saw within both the development team behind the game and the game itself.

And if you're a developer reading this and want to get involved in one of The Big Indie Pitch events, whether on mobile or PC, check out the official website.