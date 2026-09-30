Walk the Frog turns a pile of sticky notes into a cosy puzzle world

Froggo just wants to get home

Drag sticky notes into paths for Froggo

Explore three chapters across 18 levels

Solve puzzles with no timers or fail states

Sticky notes don't get much of a life, do they? Most end up curling off the edge of a monitor, reminding someone about an email they replied to a week ago. In Walk the Frog, they're the whole world. Every bit of it.

It's a cosy puzzler on its way to iOS and Android. Each level starts as a scattered pile of hand-drawn notes, and it's on you to drag them around until there's a path for Froggo, a frog who'd very much like to get home.

Home, in this case, is a pond. The Froggapalooza spring festival is about to kick off, and his best friend Buddy is waiting for him there. Getting back takes a while, mind, because everyone Froggo bumps into wants a chat first. A crane, for one. Something in the trailer that looks an awful lot like a king, for another.

The puzzles start gently. Lines on one note carry on to the next, so early on it's mostly a case of spotting where they meet. Walk the Frog gets trickier later and is spread across three chapters that run from The Forest through The Insect City and out into Fields and Meadows. Eighteen levels in all.

No timer and no failing. This isn’t an exam. Some conversations are optional, and a few of them change bits of the story depending on how they go.

I think the drag-and-drop side should sit nicely on a phone. Shuffling bits of paper about is a job for a finger, and always felt a little odd with a mouse. The store page suggests grabbing a blanket and a cup of tea before you start. A bit presumptuous, but I’ll take it.

Walk the Frog will cost $5.99 when it lands, with launch expected around October 14th.

Until Froggo gets here, our list of the best puzzle games on Android has more things to shuffle into place.