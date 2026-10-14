Farmville 2: Country Escape teams up with the Blue Cross for Guinea Pig Awareness Week

FarmVille 2: Country Escape is teaming up with the Blue Cross for a new in-game event!

The Pet Pals event coincides with Guinea Pig Awareness Week this month

And a new in-game progress bar encourages the community to work towards a new donation goal

Everybody loves animals, right? And if you're a Farmville 2: Country Escape player, I'd bet money on the fact that caring for animals is a big thing for you. In which case you'll be excited to learn about Zynga's latest collaboration, bringing none other than the Blue Cross animal welfare charity to Farmville 2: Country Escape!

The Blue Cross collaboration, running from now until November 10th, is part of Guinea Pig Awareness Week (yes, that's a real thing) and will see you working towards completing tasks and taking care of your in-game guinea pigs as part of the Pet Pals event. Keeping your friendly piggies well-fed will unlock a variety of in-game rewards for you to collect.

Criss-cross

But it's not just in-game rewards that you'll be working towards! Zynga are also instituting a global progress bar, encouraging all of the community to work towards a very honourable goal. Because if that progress bar is filled, then Zynga will make a very substantial donation to the Blue Cross.

Yes, it's a bit disappointing they aren't making smaller donations throughout the event, but it does give you as players plenty to work towards, as that money will go towards veterinary care, rehoming and a variety of other animal welfare initiatives by the Blue Cross.

So, if you are looking to help work towards caring for animals, be sure to jump into Farmville 2, ahead of Guinea Pig Awareness Week, which kicks off on October 26th to the 30th! Whether it's just for the in-game rewards, or to help work towards that big donation, it's well worth checking in.

But if you're looking for something entirely new, why not go Off the AppStore with our regular feature of the same name? This week, Will Quick dives into Somewhere, Eventually, a puzzle game with a metaphysical twist that sees you working in the mailroom of a bizarre organisation.