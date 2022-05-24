Void-X is an upcoming arcade bullet hell game on iOS, launching on June 8th

James Swiney has announced the upcoming launch of Void-X, his bullet hell shooter with pixel-art graphics coming to iOS devices across the globe on June 8th. The developer known for Aruna’s Adventure and the Hectic Space is bringing players a "no-apologies" arcade shoot 'em up that will challenge their skills until they reach that coveted high score.

In Void-X, players can expect to take on nine bosses that progressively get harder and harder with their own unique challenges. Players can also acquire different powerups to help boost their survivability out there - this includes automated defences, special beams and homing missiles.

The game challenges you to dodge bullets, take down foes and survive for as long as you possibly can while keeping your combo going to nab that ultimate high score. It also boasts lovely pixel art graphics, controller support, autosaving functions, Game Center achievements as well as 120 FPS support. Plus, the game lets you adjust the sensitivity for touch inputs and for the controller to suit your playstyle best.

If you're keen on giving the game a go and putting your hand-eye coordination (and quick reflexes) to the test, you can soon download Void-X on the iOS App Store once the store page goes live. It's a premium game that costs $1.99 a pop or your local equivalent. You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the title's gameplay, visuals and mechanics.

