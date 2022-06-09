5 new mobile games to try this week - June 9, 2022
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
By the way, if you've got an unquenchable thirst for curated games you can obsess over each week, be sure to check out our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub, or join our lively community on Twitter or Discord.
Let's get on with it!
1
Ice Cream Disaster
Who doesn't want to stack scoops of ice cream as high as they possibly can? Ice Cream Disaster lets you attempt to catch those scoops and stack them high up into the air in a free offline arcade title.
And because trying to balance that pile of ice cream isn't enough, the game challenges you further with the myriad of obstacles that can fall on you while you're fighting the good fight. We're talking pigeons, elves and aliens - just make sure you keep your eye on the prize with eight collectable characters you can use across eight levels.
2
Void-X
Putting players' quick reflexes and hand-eye coordination to the test, this bullet-hell arcade game features retro visuals and progressively harder levels players can challenge themselves with. The intense title features even more intense boss fights, but fret not - you can always collect powerups to help you on your intergalactic journey.
The game features controller support as well, with an autosave function, settings for touch and controller sensitivity, and Game Center support.
3
Rocky Towers
This puzzle-slash-tower defence game sets itself apart from other titles in the genre in that it applies a healthy monetisation system that limits player spending to avoid predatory schemes when it comes to in-app purchases. It combines elements of strategy and RPG titles as well, as players remove bricks to defend against the Void.
There are 20 unique heroes to collect across a hundred levels, with weekly challenges players can engage in to get to the top of the leaderboards.
4
Gale of Windoria
This premium RPG takes players back to old-school titles in the genre thanks to its retro pixel art and epic quest to save the world. Players soar across locations on their flying Beakle and meet a quirky cast of characters that will help them on their journey along the way.
The game also features turn-based combat where players need to strategise the best skill combos and elemental attributes to take down opponents best. Dungeons also require elemental strategies to keep exploration quests fresh.
5
AlchiMerge
This merge title set in the universe of Castle Cats and Dungeon Dogs lets players merge various resources as they build their own alchemy shop on the Vortex Isles. Players need to craft magical items, sell them, and prettify their shop to make sure customers are satisfied and happy.
The game also features a multiplayer mode where players can invest in their City and ally themselves with Humans, Catanians and Lupinians. As they play through the game, they'll discover more about the stories of the townsfolk around them as well.