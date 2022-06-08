Void-X lets you attempt to survive bullet hell environments in space, out now on iOS

Void-X, the arcade bullet hell of intergalactic proportions by developer James Swiney, is out now on iOS, letting players dive into a pixel-art title crafted by the mind behind Aruna’s Adventure and the Hectic Space series. The "no-apologies" arcade shoot 'em up puts players' skills and reflexes to the test as they navigate their way through the vast galaxy across progressively harder stages.

Void-X features retro pixel art, a handy autosave function and fast-paced bullet-hell gameplay as you attempt to take down nine bosses with increasing difficulty levels. To help you out in a pinch, there is a wide variety of powerups you can acquire that can increase your chances of survival with homing missiles, automated defences, special laser beams and the like.

You'll have to survive as long as you can to acquire a high score worth bragging to your friends about. As you dodge bullets and defeat enemies, you can toggle the sensitivity for touch inputs and the controller to make sure you're always at the top of your game, especially when you're aiming for those Game Center achievements.

If you're keen on proving to the world how good your reflexes are, you can download Void-X on the iOS App Store now. It's a premium game that costs $1.99 a pop or your local equivalent. You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the title's gameplay, visuals and mechanics.

Are you on the hunt for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the top 15 best arcade games for Android phones and tablets?