Merchant of the Skies is a high-flying mercantile adventure now available on iOS

Coming soon to Android

Merchant of the Skies is now available on iOS and coming soon to Android

Ply the skyways as a merchant in this premium, content-packed release

Explore a 6-8 hour storyline and an endless sandbox thereafter

Premium games can be a hard pitch to mobile players. After all, as strange as it may be, mentally it's easier to justify a few dozen purchases at $0.99 than one at $5.99. But today's subject, Merchant of the Skies, may just be enough to sway you to give it a go, as it's now available to buy on iOS, and soon to come to Android!

Merchant of the Skies does precisely as it says on the tin. In it, you hop aboard an airship and take to the clouds in order to ply your trade goods across a fantastical world.

Merchant of the Skies boasts a 6-8 hour storyline to ease you into its world, and an endless sandbox mode that lets you explore and trade at will! And those of you who enjoy customisation and homebuilding will find plenty here too, with the ability to create and decorate your own manor house with the proceeds of your adventures.

Sky's the limit

Admittedly, Merchant of the Skies is a tad rough around the edges with its more limited pixel art aesthetic. But at the same time, the content on offer here is pretty meaty, as it should be for a premium release.

You'll unlock new airships, create automated trade routes, meet a huge cast of quirky characters to help you out and deal with dynamic markets to become the ultimate flying trading tycoon. So that entry price will nab you a true bargain in terms of content to play, perfect for those wanting a bit of fantastical adventure with their 'numbers go up' excitement.

Looking to put your business acumen to the test? Then be sure to dig into our list of the best tycoon games for Android and find out what else we think is worth cleaning up your finances for!