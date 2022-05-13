Vikingard tips, hints & getting started guide

Living your best Viking life comes with its own set of challenges, and coming up with the best solution is not always easy. That's exactly why we've created a comprehensive guide where we've shared some of our best Vikingard tips and tricks to help you throughout the game.

From finding a better suitor for your heir to progressing quicker and acquiring tons of free loot, we have all the tips you'll ever need to play the game like a pro and climb the leaderboards quickly.

First things first - start new!

Starting off at the very beginning, let's talk about (arguably) one of the most important aspects of the game - the starting server.

If you want a chance to be number one in the game, then we strongly suggest that you start on a brand-new server. Playing on an existing server means you'll have to compete for first place with a lot more players, who've got a time advantage over you. The best bet would be to avoid that and start new.

Now that we got that out of the way, it's time to talk about the second most important thing - your playstyle.

Free to play or premium play?

Deciding how you want to play the game is also going to play an important role in your progress. If you want to spend some money on the game, that's perfectly fine - there are plenty of packs that you can invest in and will pay off in the long run.

If you want to be f2p however, you will need to set some expectations. Talking as someone who's played the game from day 1 and is always trying to find ways to get more freebies and be as resourceful as possible, I can tell you that reaching rank 1 will be close to impossible. That's not to say that you cannot have fun and still rank among the first 50 to 100 players on the server.

We also have the latest Vikingard codes - don't forget to claim them!

All you need to do is dedicate some time and make conscious investments. Don't spend your premium currency (Gold) on everything, and instead try to spend it wisely on things that you actually need, even though they might not be as fun as getting a new Pet or Companion.

So with all these being out of the way, let's dive into some actual Vikingard tips and tricks!