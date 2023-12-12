Vikingard is collaborating with the legend of King Arthur for a special Christmas update

NetEase Games has just unveiled an exciting crossover that has gone live in Vikingard. The casual simulation RPG has joined forces with the Arthurian legend for Christmas and New Year in the Vikingard x King Arthur special event. Players can already dive into the event, with it remaining available for the next few weeks until January 6th.

The Vikingard x King Arthur event features a brand new storyline, where the Fharun clan is facing yet another disastrous event. Winter has come and refuses to leave because of a curse placed on the entire land. All living beings are threatened by this endless winter and players must find a way to revert things back to normal.

As players look for counters to the spell, they will encounter Merlin and Gawain. The two of them are also finding the witch that laid this curse as it caused the Excalibur to shatter in a frozen lake, putting King Arthur in a magical sleep. This will be the first meeting between the British and Viking clans.

Naturally, things start off on the wrong foot, with each side blaming the other for the spell. The conflict is resolved by the Volva, who receives a message from the gods, explaining how the British warriors are allies and not enemies. The two factions must join hands if they want to put an end to the relentless winter and wake King Arthur up.

Players will be able to summon several new characters during the event, including SSS-level heroes King Arthur, Merlin and Gawain. Players must also find pieces of the Excalibur in order to rebuild the sword to reawaken King Arthur. His life can further be chronicled through stained glass paintings depicting his ascension as the ruler of Britain.

Explore King Arthur’s life by downloading Vikingard now for free.