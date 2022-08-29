Vikingard codes - claim some gold without looting (August 2022)
Do you want the latest Vikingard codes? Then look no further, because we've got all the latest active gift codes for you in one place - right here! Vikingard codes will give you resources, lucky vouchers, gold and many other goodies, so they'll come in handy no matter what stage you're at in the game.
Active Vikingard codesThese are all the active codes in the game at the moment (they are not case-sensitive).
- VIKINGARD100K
Check out the latest Facebook event for more goodies!
Expired
- VKSUMMER
- VKrelanding
- diligentVK
- Viking0308
- vikingard0321 - 300 Gold, 8 Lucky Vouchers, 1 Gjallarhorn, 10 Aptitude Snake Fang Shards, 80 Bronze Ingots, 60 Black Iron Ingots, 2M Food
- happy2022
- vikingexodo
How to redeem codes in Vikingard?Redeeming the Vikingard codes is pretty simple. We've described the process step by step below:
- Step 1: Tap on your profile icon (upper left corner of the screen)
- Step 2: Head over to the Settings tab (bottom right)
- Step 3: Tap on the Gift Code icon
- Step 4: Type in your code and then tap on the "Claim" button
Every working code will be automatically redeemed to your account (you can find them in the Warehouse), so make sure to claim all the active codes as soon as possible. The codes do have an expiration date and are usually valid for several days - up to a week.
- Also, check our Rise of Kingdoms codes and Lords Mobile codes!
We're updating this list regularly, so if you want to stay in the loop, make sure to check back often as we're doing our best to add every working gift code, as soon as it is released. In the meantime, don't miss the exclusive events available on the game's social media page, mainly its official Facebook account.Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.