Vikingard is releasing the third and final crossover with the Vikings TV series this month

Almost a year ago, Vikings from the TV and mobile game universe collided as MGM’s superhit show Vikings collaborated with NetEase Games’ RPG sim, Vikingard. A total of two crossover events have been held, focusing on the stories of popular heroes like Ragnar Lothbrok and Bjorn. Now, a third one is set to live, concluding this epic journey through one final collaboration event.

The upcoming Vikingard x Vikings crossover will be the third and final event that will take place later this month. It follows the story after Ragnar’s blood debt was paid in a period where one of the greatest kings ever would unite all Norse warriors against the common enemy.

This time the event will be based on two new and powerful characters, Ivar and Torvi. Of course, this doesn’t mean that the older ones won’t return. A total of nine heroes from the TV series will be part of the update, including Rollo, Lagertha, and Bjorn.

In this epic concluding event, players will take part in the Final War, the Kattegat Civil War. The Konungrs must build massive armies and fight till their last breaths if they wish to become the king above kings. The last battle is a humongous one, spread over four smaller ones. Each one progressively gets tougher, with the last person standing becoming the King of Kattegat.

While the journey may be difficult, the rewards make it worth the peril. Players will earn tonnes of goodies like a new Hersir Avatar, App Icon, and Avatar Border. For some extra freebies, use these Vikingard codes to claim some gold without looting.

Other than all the bloodshed that will be part of this update, players can also participate in several other activities like Jotunheimr’s Snow Mountain Trail or the Mjolnir Awakens event, which includes access to Floki’s Forever King outfit.

Take part in this thrilling conclusion by downloading Viking now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.