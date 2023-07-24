Velocity Vortex Racing puts players in the ultimate race to save mankind from extinction

Bearded Giant Games has just announced its latest project, called Velocity Vortex Racing. Designed by Bacioiu Ciprian, the game is an old-school arcade racer that takes players down memory lane. It isn’t your average racing game against a few other cars as it involves players going up against extinction itself.

The fate of humanity is on the line and it is up to players to prevent this. Velocity Vortex Racing offers an intense arcade racing adventure where players must join hands with or challenge over 30 unique drivers in an exhilarating story mode that revolves around averting Earth’s annihilation.

Over this groundbreaking (literally) journey, players will obtain several new vehicles with awesome upgrades for each one. In addition, players will also be able to create their own tracks and challenges that can be tested out by other players. Instant messaging makes communication really easy too.

Those born in the 80s will have a blast as VVRacing perfectly captures the aesthetic of that time with 2D elements in an anime-like world. Gameplay will also be pretty challenging as the cars travel at super speeds, making it tricky to manoeuvre across the dangers lurking at every turn.

Not just that but each stage will be considerably more difficult than the previous one in the campaign mode. As the story proceeds, players’ skill level improves, and so does the challenge. What’s not hard is the touch controls that will allow players to focus more on the environment in order to avoid incoming obstacles.

In addition, the game also maintains a codex that includes details of every character met in races. Players are free to challenge them later on for some extra rewards. Plus, daily quests and leaderboards will be available to keep the adrenaline pumping.

Velocity Vortex is set to release on iOS sometime in the future. Visit the official website for more information.