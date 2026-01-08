Varsapura is MiHoYo's upcoming Unreal debut that offers supernatural thriller action

Trying to parse Varsapura

Varsapura was revealed as MiHoYo's Unreal Engine-powered launch late last year

Now we've got the chance to dig into it, what does it have to offer?

Varsapura sees you solving mysteries and beating up monsters in typical MiHoYo fashion.

Back in 2025, news floated around that MiHoYo would be debuting their first release built in Unreal Engine 5. Of course, we now know that it is none other than Varsapura. But between major new releases and seasonal updates, we never got the chance to fully dig into it, until now, that is.

Part of that is down to the period of radio silence since Varsapura was revealed in November. We got a pretty juicy 30-minute gameplay trailer you can see below. It sets out the core concept of supernatural mysteries and the mysterious organisation SEAL, which resolves them.

I think part of the reason this initially flew under the radar was that it doesn't quite look like what you'd expect from MiHoYo. Sure, there's that typical anime-style flair, but also a bit of gritty Twin Peaks and Alan Wake in there, with a hefty sprinkling of Control too.

Under Control

Varsapura definitely has an interesting aesthetic style, and its unusual mix of more realistic environments and anime-style characters is pretty distinct. However, that also makes it feel as if it stands out a little less than the more colourful entries.

Hopefully, in 2026, we'll find out more about what Varsapura has to offer. Personally, I'm hoping there'll be more emphasis on the mystery and supernatural horror aspects. But even if it does lean more heavily into the typical action that MiHoYo offers, I reckon it'll achieve a loyal following. I'm just not sure whether it'll grab the usual audience that stuff like Genshin Impact does.

But, anyway, that's just my thoughts on Varsapura. We'll hopefully have updates soon