Vampire Survivors is coming to Apple Arcade, with two free DLCs

Tales of the Foscari and Legacy of the Moonspell are included

Vampire Survivors is finally coming to Apple Arcade!

Vampire Survivors+ will launch with both the Tales of the Foscari and Legacy of the Moonspell DLC

Completely ad-free, and with dozens of updates, now you've got no excuse not to vanquish evil!

If you've ever wanted to live out your vampire-slaying fantasies, then this isn't the game for you. But despite a conspicuous lack of blood-sucking fiends to dispatch, Vampire Survivors coming to Apple Arcade means that even you supernatural sceptics should put your undead-destroying skills to the test.

Yes, Vampire Survivors+ is coming to Apple Arcade on August 1st. And better yet, it includes the fantastic Tales of the Foscari and Legacy of the Moonspell DLC absolutely free. That means you get both the base-game and add-on content, equating to over 50 playable characters and 80 unique weapons to collect.

For those not familiar, Vampire Survivors is a bullet heaven game, which means that instead of dodging projectiles (as you would in a bullet hell) you're instead aiming to become a figurative blender of destruction. From stopping your enemies dead in their tracks with the Clock Lancet to the boring but practical Garlic, and even your trusty Whip, you'll fight hordes of Skeletons, Mummies, Zombies, Plants, and more in your quest to destroy evil.

And if you are just getting started, you can always check out our list of the top tips for Vampire Survivors to ensure you reach that key 30-minute timer.

Of course, if you're not on Apple Arcade you're not exactly missing out. Developer Poncle has been famously boastful of avoiding any ads in their games, aside from those that are optional for a free revive. But Vampire Survivors+ is arguably the best way to play it on iOS, and does away even with those optional ads entirely. So keep an eye out for when it launches on August 1st!

Better yet you can keep an eye on the site here, and we'll keep you up to date with all the available games on Apple Arcade. And if you're not on iOS, you can still enjoy some of our top picks by leaping into our list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far)!