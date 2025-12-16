Vampire Crawlers releases new gameplay for the upcoming Survivors spinoff

Crawling along

Vampire Survivors has (quite rightly in my opinion) managed to become a mainstay for bullet heaven players on virtually all platforms. So it's no surprise that their wildcard spinoff Vampire Crawlers is proving to be so highly anticipated. And now, a new gameplay trailer offers an idea of what to expect when it releases.

With a projected release in 2026, Vampire Crawlers takes the action of Vampire Survivors from isometric bullet heaven into first-person turn-based dungeon crawling. Vampire Crawlers sees you building up a deck of classic Vampire Survivors weapons as you explore castles, dungeons and crumbling ruins in your quest to eradicate evil.

The new gameplay trailer gives us our best glimpse yet of how all these mechanics will harmonise, as well as the gorgeously retro take on the genre. Be it classic catacombs or mysterious mechanical dungeons, there's plenty to explore. Not to mention more characters, weapons and abilities being shown.

Raising the stakes

As one might expect from Poncle, Vampire Crawlers is full of irreverent innovation and packs in elements such as the combo-building action of Balatro and the blinding spells and weaponry of Vampire Survivors. But I think that Vampire Crawlers may prove to be an excellent addition to the rotation for Survivors-fanatics such as myself.

And while you will find plenty of recognisable assets from the original Vampire Survivors, this is seemingly no mere cash grab, with plenty of new art and interesting additions to go alongside recognisable cast members, weaponry and items.

Now if only they'd make themselves a Metroidvania... Ah, well, one can dream.

In any case, while Survivor.io managed to rule the roost for a while on mobile, there's a reason our list is the best mobile games like Vampire Survivors. One might think that their surprisingly liberal free-to-play format was key to upsetting that apple... Or erm, garlic cart, I guess?