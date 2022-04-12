Valkyrie Rush tier list: The best Valkyries ranked

: April 12th, 2022 - re-checked the tier list

Let's dive into a complete Valkyrie Rush tier list of all the best characters in the game. But not just that, we're also going to rank all the Valkyries according to their strength and rarity, so if you're eager to find out which ones are the strongest, you're in the right place.

Pick an element and stick to it

Want to earn some extra Rubies and Fairies? Check our Valkyrie Rush codes and events!

There are four main elements in the game, and each character (except the Fairies) belongs to one of them. The main reason there is such an affinity option is that the characters each offer a buff to their respective element. For instance, Moon Valkyries buff the ATK or HP of other Moon Valkyries in the team, so it would be more efficient to have a team belonging to one single element.

Since we mentioned the elements, let's take a moment to list them all and go into their attributes a little bit:

Sun - Valkyries belonging to Sun resemble angels, and they all have two common features, their wings and spearing lance.

- Valkyries belonging to Sun resemble angels, and they all have two common features, their wings and spearing lance. Moon - Moon Valkyries are wielders of magic, and they can often be spotted casting powerful, flashy spells.

- Moon Valkyries are wielders of magic, and they can often be spotted casting powerful, flashy spells. Star - This element is characterised by Valkyries in charge of massive Mechas or mechanical battlesuits, and they all have a futuristic, even post-apocalyptic style.

- This element is characterised by Valkyries in charge of massive Mechas or mechanical battlesuits, and they all have a futuristic, even post-apocalyptic style. Flower - Last but not least, we have Flower Valkyries, who are accompanied by little pets or fairies, wield staves, and have a rather petite stature.

The best Valkyries in Valkyrie Rush

Below we've ranked the best characters in the game based on their stats, skills and overall ATK/DEF, since these are some of the most important aspects when it comes to deciding who joins your main lineup and who doesn't.

Similar content:

As a general rule of thumb, the characters sitting in the highest tier are Legendary, who have above average default stats and sport really powerful spells to justify their rank. In our Valkyrie Rush tier list, we posted the strongest characters at the top and the weakest towards the bottom. You can also find each of their element and traits, so you can identify them easier.

And without further ado, let's dive right in, shall we?