Valkyrie Rush codes - Free Rubies, Sky Pieces and Fairies (August 2022)

If you're in need of Valkyrie Rush codes, then you're in the right place. This article will shed some light on everything that you need to know regarding codes, the redemption process and all that important stuff. And since you've probably searched the internet far and wide but never ran into some proper Valkyrie Rush codes, let's start by stating the obvious.

Valkyrie Rush active codes

Check out the latest event on Facebook!

There are no active codes right now, but there are some neat events that grant you tons of Rubies, Sky Pieces and Fairies. Check them out:

Do Valkyrie Rush codes exist?

The simple answer to this not-so-simple question would be no, there are no codes for the game at the moment. This might be subject to change in the future, but until then, it's a firm no.

Valkyrie Rush doesn't even have an option to redeem the codes currently (not even an official link), so it'd be impossible to redeem them anyway. You might have noticed some websites with various hacks and whatnot, but we strongly recommend you don't risk your account by trying any of them.

These hacks are not the same as redeem codes, and they usually result in your account getting suspended or worse, allowing some sort of malware into your device. That's never a good idea since you probably have some sensitive information stored on your mobile phone, so we strongly advise you to steer clear of anything with the word "hack" in it.

So, what are the other options to get more goodies? Let's check them out!

How to get more Fairies in Valkyrie Rush?

Fairies range from level 1 all the way to level 10, and two of the same level can be merged (1+1) in order to create a higher-level one. Merging two level 10 fairies will result in a Valkyrie, which can be Legendary, Epic, or Rare rarity. These will be the main damage dealing, level-passing characters that you will use and upgrade in the game, so obtaining more Fairies is key.

To add more Fairies to your collection, all you need to do is complete as many missions as you can, open your crystals whenever you have them available, and make sure to buy your daily packs with Rubies. Even if you won't get Shiny Fairies too often and you just stick to merging simple level 10 Fairies, you'll eventually get some Legendary and Epic Valkyries.

Valkyrie Rush - How to get more Rubies

Complete as many missions as you can (there are tons of missions!)

Claim your daily allowance of 120 free Rubies

Open the chest and you have a chance to get some Rubies from it

Try out the Lucky Wheel for free (by watching an ad) and you have a chance to earn Rubies

Try to work towards completing the Beginner's Benefit Rewards (you'll get tons of Rubies and even a Legendary Valkyrie)

Consider purchasing the Access Pass (battle pass) if you've decided you're invested in the game and want to have an advantage over casual players

Log in every day, even if it's just to claim the daily rewards (some give Rubies)

Level up - you'll earn a few Rubies

There are several ways to acquire more Rubies, and we'll list (almost) all of them down below:

These are just a few of the many ways you can obtain more Rubies in Valkyrie Rush. You should always check out the in-game events and keep a close eye on the social media accounts for Valkyrie Rush, such as its Facebook account. If in the future there is any code redemption option implemented alongside some codes being released, we'll be sure to keep you informed! Until then, you can always check back this page for the latest running in-game events.

