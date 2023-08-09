Valiant Force 2 tier list and a reroll guide
Valiant Force 2 is a game that features a diverse range of heroes with varying rarities, roles, and professions. Knowing the best heroes in a turn-based strategy RPG like this, with unique gameplay, can make things a lot easier. This is particularly important if you are a beginner player. For that, we have put together a Valiant Force 2 tier list that ranks all the SSR heroes in the game, as well as the best SR ones. A reroll guide is provided as well because sometimes the gacha may not be in your favour, and you may have to try again. Keep on reading to find out everything that you need to know!
How to reroll in Valiant Force 2
S Tier
|Emilia
|Altima
|Faye
|Vincent
|Eden
|Madeleine
|Kahuna
At the top of the Valiant Knight 2 tier lists, we have listed the best heroes in the game currently. Not only do they excel in their respective roles, but they are also able to be a key part of almost any team. Emilia can heal and debuff and overall fulfil whatever role you need her as a buffer. Altima and Faye are characters that you get very early on currently in the game. They are both excellent defensively. We recommend the Paladin Path for Altima. Vincent is a hero that can dish out a lot of damage regardless of his profession. Eden thanks to her unique skills and role as a sniper can be a key part of many teams. Madeleine is simply the best Mystic in the game at this point.
A Tier
|A TIER
|Character
|Victoria
|Eliza
|Ronan
|Jenny
|Rhea
A-Tier heroes are no joke. Their main difference when we compare to S-Tier, is their flexibility in terms of team compositions. Jenny, a hero that we get early in the game, can be very powerful. With that said, finding the right profession or job for her, can be tricky. Shadow will help her movement but she will lose some damage output. Ronan has powerful wide-range attacks and he can also buff his allies. When it comes to Rhea, opting for Berserker is probably your best bet.
B Tier
|B TIER
|Character
|Cybella
|Reiner
|Valerie
|Nadia
|Miu
In some cases, B-Tier heroes can fill certain roles in your team and they can be decent at it. Of course, they can't be the key hero of your composition and they need a proper setup in order to perform. Arguably, Cybella is the best of the bunch. Hands down the best profession for her is Predator.
C Tier
|C TIER
|Character
|Zedda
|Izumi
|Reaga
D-Tier are heroes that you should simply avoid. They may become viable after some rebalance patch in the future but currently, they are not all that. Zedda and Izumi can be somewhat useful in very specific situations, but there are much better options than these two. Reaga, on the other hand, could be on lower a tier of his own.
SR Heroes
|SR Heroes
|Character
|Esteria
Olena
|Felix
Haden
|Ellise
Lola
And that's our complete Valiant Force 2 tier list! Keep in mind that the release of new characters and future game updates may very well change the power rankings. That means we will have to update our lists so make sure to revisit this page. Click on the next page if you're looking for a reroll guide.
How to reroll in Valiant Force 2
As a new player in Valiant Force 2, it's important to start your adventure with top-tier heroes. Especially if you are not planning to spend any real money on the game. But, what if you don't get any good heroes? All you have to do is follow these simple steps:
- Start the game and log in as a guest. It's important not to log in with your email as that will bind the account.
- Play through the tutorial and claim every available reward.
- It's time to test your luck now. Summon as many heroes as you can from the banner of your choice. Make sure to do a x10 pulls as you get better chances.
- If you get the heroes that you want, simply bind the account to an email and keep playing.
- If you couldn't get any good heroes and you want to try again, here's what you need to do.
- If you are playing on an iOS device, you can simply go to Menu->Settings->Account and select Delete Account. Keep in mind that this method only works on iOS devices.
- Start the game again and repeat the process.