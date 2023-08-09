Valiant Force 2 tier list and a reroll guide

S TIER Character Emilia Altima Faye Vincent Eden Madeleine Kahuna

At the top of the Valiant Knight 2 tier lists, we have listed the best heroes in the game currently. Not only do they excel in their respective roles, but they are also able to be a key part of almost any team. Emilia can heal and debuff and overall fulfil whatever role you need her as a buffer. Altima and Faye are characters that you get very early on currently in the game. They are both excellent defensively. We recommend the Paladin Path for Altima. Vincent is a hero that can dish out a lot of damage regardless of his profession. Eden thanks to her unique skills and role as a sniper can be a key part of many teams. Madeleine is simply the best Mystic in the game at this point.