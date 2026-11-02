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Grand Summoners tier list - The best characters ranked

By Mihail Katsoris
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| Grand Summoners
Grand Summoners tier list - The best characters ranked

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Updated on November 2nd, 2026 - Version: 4.1.1 - Added: Halloween Juno

Like most of the other outstanding RPGs, we firmly believe that a Grand Summoners tier list of best heroes is needed to help new players, as well as those who are more experienced and looking to min-max everything. Feel free to visit it every now and then, as we will keep it updated to the latest version and tweak it to reflect any changes. 

Grand Summoners is an RPG made for anime fans by Good Smile Company. It is about playing with ancient heroes in a fantasy universe, featuring all the elements of a standard RPG while blending it with beautiful anime content.

It claims to help console gamers who wish to experience their childhood once again in a better and improved way. It is well-designed if you're seeking an action-oriented adventure journey with flashy animations and visually impressive scenes.

How to choose the right heroes for the role?

However, people often fail to choose the perfect hero for a particular role, as there are hundreds of heroes, each with different skill sets and abilities. Not all of them are effective in every battle. So, you will have to find the best among the numerous available options before taking on the demons.

In order to help you sort the great from the not-so-great, we have carefully curated a Grand Summoners tier list based on their roles. The tiers start from S+ and move down to S, A, B, C, D.

Click Here To View The List »

1
SS Tier

NameRole
Atra Support
Imperial Form Illya DPS
Divine Form Miyu DPS
Herioc Shirou DPS
Mizuki the 12th DPS
Madoka Kaname Support
Severed Light Thetis Tank
Demon Blood Chloe Buffer
Sung Jinwoo DPS
War Hero Fen Support
Isliid, Human Pinnacle Support
Natasha: Spiritia 05 DPS
Crackshot Merlette Light Attacker
Bay Royalty Mira Water, Breaker
Chloe Supporter
Swimsuit Chloe Support
Shirou Emiya Supporter
Houka Inumuta Support
Beta Support
Ultimate Paladin Roy Attacker
Halloween Fen Support
Venna Support
Guild Master Rayas (Ascended / EX-Albion mode) DPS
Gabimaru Attacker
Sunraku Tank
Celia the Exalted Attacker
Kirisame Defender
Ginzo: Battle Form Attacker
Demon Lord Samurai Rimuru Attacker
Summer Illya Attacker
Kokuri Attacker
Yamada Asaemon Sagiri Sub Attacker
Summer Riviera Buffer
Summer Cestina Attacker
Summer Leone Sub Attacker
Illya Support
Shalltear Attacker
Dead Master Attacker
Valerie Attacker
Vultee-Lr Attacker
Cynthia Attacker
Charlotte Support
Draken Supporter
Mikey Attacker
Marika Breaker
Gray Fullbuster Attacker
Berwick Sub Attacker
Natsu Dragneel Attacker
Lucy Heartfilia Attacker
Simon Attacker
Priscilla Attacker
Priscilla-Is Attacker
Vox Attacker
Thetis Defender
Cestina Sub Attacker
Hart Support
Beach Majesty Juno Attacker
Tao Ren Attacker
Juno Attacker
Mako Support
Summer Princess Leone Sub-Attacker
Priestess Support/Healer
Liza Support
Asirpa Support
Norn Sub Attacker
Emilia Sub Attacker

The top of this Grand Summoners tier list is a collection of god-level heroes due to their effectiveness and durability on the battlefield. Characters in this tier have huge advantages over others and cannot be easily countered. Lastly, they are well-balanced and scale up easily.

Up first, Berwick’s triple passive is the only essential thing you initially need. Later on, Flame Nova and Flare Bust scale up significantly, making them the top hero in the S+ Tier.

Vox holds second place overall and is the best Water element hero. His Brilliant Blades Art is the reason he sits in the top tier among all other heroes of the Water Element.

In the third place, we have Mako, the best support element hero who could make her way to the top tier, as this meta is all about attack and support. Her advanced support skillset syncs well with all heroes, irrespective of elements.

2
S Tier

NameRole
Chobe Attacker
Neas Sub DPS
Marisa Kirisame Support
Madoka Kaname Support
Sayaka Miki Tank
Himura Kenshin Attacker
Menas Attacker
Scarlet Enforcer Lark Attacker
Momo Support/DPS
Okarun Attacker
Uzu Sanageyama Attacker
Elenore Attacker/Support
Veldora Attacker
Frieren Attacker
Arther Pencilgon Attacker
Shizu Attacker
Makoto Shishio Attacker
Erens Attacker
Canaria Attacker
Shuna Support
Yuzuriha Attacker
OiKatzo Attacker
Summer Juno Attacker
Halloween Cestina Attacker
Halloween Leon Support
Summer Liza Attacker
Psyger-0 Support
Albedo Attacker
Rin & Luvia Attacker
Narberal Support
Stellar Wing Cestina Attacker
Abyss-Stained Riviera Attacker
Mizuki the Twelfth Sub Attacker
Erza Scarlet Attacker
Yoh Attacker
Anna Attacker
Strength Attacker
Luminous Dragoon Melissa Attacker
Hakuro Attacker
Nui Harime Attacker
Natasha: Spiritia 05 Attacker
Groitz Support
Black Cat Detective Liese Support
Rimuru Support
War Hero Fen Sub Attacker
Spy of Darkness Fen Sub Attacker
Swordsman Berwick Attacker
Fen Support
Sakura Miku Sub Attacker
Sakuya Attacker
Hatsune Miku Support
Rosetta Support
Summer Fen Support
God of Dragon Knights Weaver Sub Attacker
Summer Iris Attacker
Ruthless Demon Divine Celia Attacker
Samurai Rimuru Attacker
Blazing Divine Guardian Sanstone Defender
Kurama Sub Attacker
Mitsuya Sub Attacker
Melty Support
Maquiness Support
Yusuke Urameshi Sub Attacker
Raine Sub Attacker
Empress of Spirit World Sonije Support
Empress [Black Rock Shooter] Support
Luahn Attacker
Rem (Grand Summoners) Sub Attacker
Dragon Lord Gerald Defender
Kisaragi Attacker
Ancient Dragon Priestess Favelle Defender
Riviera Attacker
Sakura Itto-Ryu Mira Sub Attacker
Queen of Ancient Powers Aristela Healer
Azure Flash Filia Defender
Miranda Defender
Rem (Re:Zero) Attacker
Dancing Scythe Reaper Veronica Attacker
Holy Knight Goddess Feena Sub Attacker
Kimono Milim Attacker
Miyu Sub Attacker
Summer Bazett Counter
Summer Chloe Support
Naofumi Iwatani Luck/Defender
Orvell Attacker
Arcana Support
Ashe Sub Attacker
Batiste Attacker
Agent of Darkness Kane Attacker
Black Cat Detective Liese Sub Attacker
Twilight Commander Forte Sub Attacker
Shuri Attacker
Asakura Yoh Sub Attacker

The heroes in this category are continuously transferred between the upper and lower tiers as their stats and attributes change frequently. Some of the characters get countered, while the rest of them are used only in particular situations.

At the top of this tier is Raphtalia, who is a 5-Star rarity hero. You can use her scaling crit damage that comes from her passive. And if you lack accuracy, then her skills will prove invaluable, as they grant an increase in accuracy by 20%.

Next, High Elf Archer is also similar to Raphtalia, as they both deal crit damage. The only exception is her accuracy.

Then, in third place, is Queen of Ancient, the only healer who earns a high spot on this tier list. Her ability to increase the damage of her allies is what earns her a spot.

3
A Tier

NameRole
Kyoko Sakura DPS
Halloween Juno DPS
Rosetta, Forger of Fortitude DPS
Azurite DPS
Choi Jong-In Support
Easter Rimuru Support
Easter Milim Support
Homura Akemi DPS
Mami Tomoe DPS
Ryude Granza Attacker
Stark Support
Aira Support
Ira Gamagoori Tank
Accelerator Attacker
Sanosuke Sagara Attacker
Jiji Utility
Ainz Attacker
Fitoria Support
Shackle Regalia Support
Houka Inumuta Support
Hajime Haito Attacker
Tenchi Thetis Attack
Vultee Attacker
Musse Sub Attacker
Gilliam Luck / Support
Bullet Hell Roy Attacker
Peerless Pyreblade Gran Brave Attacker
Chifuyu Supporter
Hime Sub Attacker
Flame Spirit Empress Lian Sub Attacker
Blazing Flame Empress Lione Support
Radak Sub Attacker
Diablo Sup/Def
Santa Milim Sub Attacker
Saichi Sugimoto Attacker
Divine Fox Painter Sumire Support
Tamae Attacker
Virtuous Torch Vermilia Healer
Eagle Defender
High Elf Archer Sub Attacker
Intelligent Divine Governor Parlot Healer
Illusory Twin Blades Melia Attacker
Summer Rosetta Sub Attacker
Amane Sub Attacker
Celia Defender
Benevolent Annihilator Marzex Attacker
Rits Defender
Solace Virtuosa Rits Sub Attacker
Saitama Attacker
Serah Sub Attacker
Victoire Sub Attacker
Bakoo Sub Attacker
Elusive Cannon Princess Courtney Support Breaker
Hero of Darkness Zeorg Defender
Garou Attacker
Grad Luck / Attacker
Hiei Attacker
Sealed Terrible Tyrant Lygor Sub Attacker
Santa Rimuru Sub Attacker
Santa Shion Attacker
Speed-o'-Sound Sonic Attacker
Younger Toguro Breaker
Black Dragon Knight Wargul Breaker
Angelas Attacker
Cosmo Attacker
Benimaru Sub Attacker
Ganan Luck / Attacker
Blackened Heroic Spirit Saber Sub Attacker
Saber Alter Attacker
Inferno God Ifrit Attacker
Millenia Sub Attacker
Milim Attacker
Tallis Breaker
Aesis Luck / Attacker
Fosly Breaker
Ram Defender
Terrible Tornado Breaker
Alvina Attacker
Diaz Sub Attacker
Hellish Blizzard Sub Attacker
Lozze Sub Attacker
Mizuki Sub Attacker
Nies Sub Attacker
Saar Sub Attacker
Shadie Support
Glacier Princess Tami-nyan Breaker
Aluze Attacker
Noel - True 'Velocity' Attacker
Shining Divine Warrior Platina Breaker
Raphtalia Sub Attacker
Beatrice Support
Harbinger of Armageddon Marzex Attacker
Duke Breaker
Ginzo Attacker
Goblin Slayer Attacker
Kyoyama Anna Support
Fallen Creator Kayas Attacker
Ragsherum Attacker
Hades Knight Emperor Regulus Attacker
Emperor Isliid Attacker
Soul Destruction God Zenon Sub Attacker
Takemichi Supporter

The middle of our Grand Summoners tier list consists of average heroes, a decision based on their counter abilities, stats and damage scaling. These characters are best when played in dungeons, and of course, they entirely depend on items.

Tier A is topped by Bloody Devil Spy Millenia, a fire damage hero whose massive AoE damage crits periodically. Illusory Twin Blades Melia is a nightmare for any Fire Enemy as her damage doubles if she’s against a Fire element. Lastly, Benimaru performs exceptionally well if he has low HP, as the extra damage from his arts triggers.

4
B Tier

NameRole
Hades Giant Guardian Badoul Luck/ Sub Attacker
Jay Damager Dealer
Flaring Custodian Feld Support
Nonon Jakuzure Support
Ryuko Matoi Attacker
Dualblaze Master Orgah Attacker
Woodland Deity Ashe Toto Support
Filo Attacker
Garlan the Earth Breaker Breaker
Master of Dragons Louvet Attacker
Phantasmic Creator Tree Valhalla Healer
Corsair, the Frozen Empress Attacker
Est Attacker
Pheles, Wings of Mercy Support
Satsuki Kiryuin Breaker
Ice Queen Selia Support
Shining Winged Emperor Daki Attacker
Emperor of Gods Freed Attacker
Leone Attacker
Child of Creation Alulu Attacker
Cygnet Attacker
Grohl Attacker
Melia Sub Attacker
Nier Luck / Support
Number 2 Sub Attacker
Arosdea Sub Attacker
Clyde, the Crimson Sword God Attacker
Sorceress of Space-time Alma Support
Piercing Paragon Salyssa Sub Attacker
Kane Attacker
Destruction Machine Goddess Lapleh Sub Attacker
Virago Luck / Sub Attacker
Sealed Fox Princess Zeela Support
Cathemilla Luck / Sub Attacker
Blessed Escutcheon Duran Defender
EDEN Support
Ninja Machina Jack Attacker
Kazuma Kuwabara Attacker
Master of the Six Demons Mixie Support
Shiki Sub Attacker
Valentia Healer
Raging Annihilator Leon Support
Lord of Black Art Onfuan Defender
Dark Winged Swordsman Raki Attacker
Gracious Warrior Zoroas Support
Maximum Force Zecht Sub Attacker
Fatewyrm Dargeon Attacker
Ruby Ninja Empress Honoka Sub Attacker
Mira Attacker
Conflagrative Annihilator Soleil Attacker
Arth Breaker
Twingavel Empress Catilou Support
Phantom Operative Jill Breaker
Sword Ruler Luda Attacker
Magnificent Star Archer Mamori Sub Attacker
Saku Sub Attacker
Emerald Blademaster Vogue Attacker
Spear Spirit Empress Daisy Breaker
Elmessio Sub Attacker
Luminous God Knight Gaia Luck / Defender
Luana
Silent Divine Palamicia Breaker
Quon Luck / Sub Attacker
Vitz Luck / Attacker
Aquarias Empress Yomi Attacker
Aqua Melia Support
Edram Luck / Attacker
Master of Swords Nogia Luck / Sub Attacker
Holy Dragoness Rhodia Attacker
Heavenly Executioner Zechsia Breaker
Boros Attacker
Dahlia Sub Attacker
Toshizo Hijikata Attacker
Death Sickle Queen Lily Attacker
Strife Luck / Sub Attacker

You probably don't want to choose these heroes as your main, as they fall out of higher-level matches and their skill sets are pretty much useless against the top ones. In case you want a supporter, the characters on this part of the tier list will work great.

As we have mentioned, the tier prioritises Support heroes. It is pretty much open to using any supporter you want.

5
C Tier

NameRole
Inferno Guardian Goddess Anna Attacker
Inferno Emperor Ragna Breaker
Blazing Axe Empress Rishley Attacker
Zoldes Breaker
Forbidden Knowledge Keit Sub Attacker
Dragon Guardian Empress Nerim Healer
Olgeth Attacker
Haden Flower Empress Pola Sub Attacker
Divinity Destroyer Vaid Breaker
Herck Breaker
Riana Attacker
Roy Breaker
Great Wolf Assassin Sly Attacker
Empyreal Beast Elfalla Support
Maiden Princess End Sub Attacker
Liese Healer / Attacker
Radiant Spear God Reyon Breaker
Zeorg Attacker
Evil Demon Empress Coco Breaker
Genos Sub Attacker
Rasaou Breaker
Teriodos Sub Attacker
Voghan Breaker
Alche Healer
Iris Support
Rhiotis Support
Abaddon Attacker
Keiones Attacker
Mizyna Attacker

Heroes from the bottom of our Grand Summoners tier list are completely out of the meta and should not be used if you wish to have an easy match. Their skills and attributes are outdated and would require a revamp to climb up the tiers.

Finally, as we close out this tier list, the only heroes we can recommend you use in the high-level matches are Dragon Master Zoroas, Mother of Dragons Alche and Dark Destroyer Leon. However, no hero is indeed bad, and it entirely depends on you. But still, there are some criteria and requirements you need to fulfil while choosing which character to take into battle.

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Mihail Katsoris
Mihail Katsoris
I've enjoyed playing games ever since I was a kid (which was a long long time ago at this point). It all started off with an Atari 65XE, then came an Amiga 500+, a Sega Genesis, a 386, and the rest was history. I consider myself lucky to have been able to experience the gaming evolution over the years - this is my passion, and what I will continue to do for as long as I can.