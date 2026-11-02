Grand Summoners tier list - The best characters ranked
| Grand Summoners
Updated on November 2nd, 2026 - Version: 4.1.1 - Added: Halloween Juno
Like most of the other outstanding RPGs, we firmly believe that a Grand Summoners tier list of best heroes is needed to help new players, as well as those who are more experienced and looking to min-max everything. Feel free to visit it every now and then, as we will keep it updated to the latest version and tweak it to reflect any changes.
Grand Summoners is an RPG made for anime fans by Good Smile Company. It is about playing with ancient heroes in a fantasy universe, featuring all the elements of a standard RPG while blending it with beautiful anime content.
It claims to help console gamers who wish to experience their childhood once again in a better and improved way. It is well-designed if you're seeking an action-oriented adventure journey with flashy animations and visually impressive scenes.
How to choose the right heroes for the role?However, people often fail to choose the perfect hero for a particular role, as there are hundreds of heroes, each with different skill sets and abilities. Not all of them are effective in every battle. So, you will have to find the best among the numerous available options before taking on the demons.
- Our collection of similar lists includes an Another Eden tier list, a PGR tier list, Warpath's best officers and many others!
In order to help you sort the great from the not-so-great, we have carefully curated a Grand Summoners tier list based on their roles. The tiers start from S+ and move down to S, A, B, C, D.
1
SS Tier
|Name
|Role
|Atra
|Support
|Imperial Form Illya
|DPS
|Divine Form Miyu
|DPS
|Herioc Shirou
|DPS
|Mizuki the 12th
|DPS
|Madoka Kaname
|Support
|Severed Light Thetis
|Tank
|Demon Blood Chloe
|Buffer
|Sung Jinwoo
|DPS
|War Hero Fen
|Support
|Isliid, Human Pinnacle
|Support
|Natasha: Spiritia 05
|DPS
|Crackshot Merlette
|Light Attacker
|Bay Royalty Mira
|Water, Breaker
|Chloe
|Supporter
|Swimsuit Chloe
|Support
|Shirou Emiya
|Supporter
|Houka Inumuta
|Support
|Beta
|Support
|Ultimate Paladin Roy
|Attacker
|Halloween Fen
|Support
|Venna
|Support
|Guild Master Rayas (Ascended / EX-Albion mode)
|DPS
|Gabimaru
|Attacker
|Sunraku
|Tank
|Celia the Exalted
|Attacker
|Kirisame
|Defender
|Ginzo: Battle Form
|Attacker
|Demon Lord Samurai Rimuru
|Attacker
|Summer Illya
|Attacker
|Kokuri
|Attacker
|Yamada Asaemon Sagiri
|Sub Attacker
|Summer Riviera
|Buffer
|Summer Cestina
|Attacker
|Summer Leone
|Sub Attacker
|Illya
|Support
|Shalltear
|Attacker
|Dead Master
|Attacker
|Valerie
|Attacker
|Vultee-Lr
|Attacker
|Cynthia
|Attacker
|Charlotte
|Support
|Draken
|Supporter
|Mikey
|Attacker
|Marika
|Breaker
|Gray Fullbuster
|Attacker
|Berwick
|Sub Attacker
|Natsu Dragneel
|Attacker
|Lucy Heartfilia
|Attacker
|Simon
|Attacker
|Priscilla
|Attacker
|Priscilla-Is
|Attacker
|Vox
|Attacker
|Thetis
|Defender
|Cestina
|Sub Attacker
|Hart
|Support
|Beach Majesty Juno
|Attacker
|Tao Ren
|Attacker
|Juno
|Attacker
|Mako
|Support
|Summer Princess Leone
|Sub-Attacker
|Priestess
|Support/Healer
|Liza
|Support
|Asirpa
|Support
|Norn
|Sub Attacker
|Emilia
|Sub Attacker
The top of this Grand Summoners tier list is a collection of god-level heroes due to their effectiveness and durability on the battlefield. Characters in this tier have huge advantages over others and cannot be easily countered. Lastly, they are well-balanced and scale up easily.
Up first, Berwick’s triple passive is the only essential thing you initially need. Later on, Flame Nova and Flare Bust scale up significantly, making them the top hero in the S+ Tier.Vox holds second place overall and is the best Water element hero. His Brilliant Blades Art is the reason he sits in the top tier among all other heroes of the Water Element.
In the third place, we have Mako, the best support element hero who could make her way to the top tier, as this meta is all about attack and support. Her advanced support skillset syncs well with all heroes, irrespective of elements.
2
S Tier
|Name
|Role
|Chobe
|Attacker
|Neas
|Sub DPS
|Marisa Kirisame
|Support
|Madoka Kaname
|Support
|Sayaka Miki
|Tank
|Himura Kenshin
|Attacker
|Menas
|Attacker
|Scarlet Enforcer Lark
|Attacker
|Momo
|Support/DPS
|Okarun
|Attacker
|Uzu Sanageyama
|Attacker
|Elenore
|Attacker/Support
|Veldora
|Attacker
|Frieren
|Attacker
|Arther Pencilgon
|Attacker
|Shizu
|Attacker
|Makoto Shishio
|Attacker
|Erens
|Attacker
|Canaria
|Attacker
|Shuna
|Support
|Yuzuriha
|Attacker
|OiKatzo
|Attacker
|Summer Juno
|Attacker
|Halloween Cestina
|Attacker
|Halloween Leon
|Support
|Summer Liza
|Attacker
|Psyger-0
|Support
|Albedo
|Attacker
|Rin & Luvia
|Attacker
|Narberal
|Support
|Stellar Wing Cestina
|Attacker
|Abyss-Stained Riviera
|Attacker
|Mizuki the Twelfth
|Sub Attacker
|Erza Scarlet
|Attacker
|Yoh
|Attacker
|Anna
|Attacker
|Strength
|Attacker
|Luminous Dragoon Melissa
|Attacker
|Hakuro
|Attacker
|Nui Harime
|Attacker
|Natasha: Spiritia 05
|Attacker
|Groitz
|Support
|Black Cat Detective Liese
|Support
|Rimuru
|Support
|War Hero Fen
|Sub Attacker
|Spy of Darkness Fen
|Sub Attacker
|Swordsman Berwick
|Attacker
|Fen
|Support
|Sakura Miku
|Sub Attacker
|Sakuya
|Attacker
|Hatsune Miku
|Support
|Rosetta
|Support
|Summer Fen
|Support
|God of Dragon Knights Weaver
|Sub Attacker
|Summer Iris
|Attacker
|Ruthless Demon Divine Celia
|Attacker
|Samurai Rimuru
|Attacker
|Blazing Divine Guardian Sanstone
|Defender
|Kurama
|Sub Attacker
|Mitsuya
|Sub Attacker
|Melty
|Support
|Maquiness
|Support
|Yusuke Urameshi
|Sub Attacker
|Raine
|Sub Attacker
|Empress of Spirit World Sonije
|Support
|Empress [Black Rock Shooter]
|Support
|Luahn
|Attacker
|Rem (Grand Summoners)
|Sub Attacker
|Dragon Lord Gerald
|Defender
|Kisaragi
|Attacker
|Ancient Dragon Priestess Favelle
|Defender
|Riviera
|Attacker
|Sakura Itto-Ryu Mira
|Sub Attacker
|Queen of Ancient Powers Aristela
|Healer
|Azure Flash Filia
|Defender
|Miranda
|Defender
|Rem (Re:Zero)
|Attacker
|Dancing Scythe Reaper Veronica
|Attacker
|Holy Knight Goddess Feena
|Sub Attacker
|Kimono Milim
|Attacker
|Miyu
|Sub Attacker
|Summer Bazett
|Counter
|Summer Chloe
|Support
|Naofumi Iwatani
|Luck/Defender
|Orvell
|Attacker
|Arcana
|Support
|Ashe
|Sub Attacker
|Batiste
|Attacker
|Agent of Darkness Kane
|Attacker
|Black Cat Detective Liese
|Sub Attacker
|Twilight Commander Forte
|Sub Attacker
|Shuri
|Attacker
|Asakura Yoh
|Sub Attacker
The heroes in this category are continuously transferred between the upper and lower tiers as their stats and attributes change frequently. Some of the characters get countered, while the rest of them are used only in particular situations.
At the top of this tier is Raphtalia, who is a 5-Star rarity hero. You can use her scaling crit damage that comes from her passive. And if you lack accuracy, then her skills will prove invaluable, as they grant an increase in accuracy by 20%.
Next, High Elf Archer is also similar to Raphtalia, as they both deal crit damage. The only exception is her accuracy.
Then, in third place, is Queen of Ancient, the only healer who earns a high spot on this tier list. Her ability to increase the damage of her allies is what earns her a spot.
3
A Tier
|Name
|Role
|Kyoko Sakura
|DPS
|Halloween Juno
|DPS
|Rosetta, Forger of Fortitude
|DPS
|Azurite
|DPS
|Choi Jong-In
|Support
|Easter Rimuru
|Support
|Easter Milim
|Support
|Homura Akemi
|DPS
|Mami Tomoe
|DPS
|Ryude Granza
|Attacker
|Stark
|Support
|Aira
|Support
|Ira Gamagoori
|Tank
|Accelerator
|Attacker
|Sanosuke Sagara
|Attacker
|Jiji
|Utility
|Ainz
|Attacker
|Fitoria
|Support
|Shackle Regalia
|Support
|Houka Inumuta
|Support
|Hajime Haito
|Attacker
|Tenchi Thetis
|Attack
|Vultee
|Attacker
|Musse
|Sub Attacker
|Gilliam
|Luck / Support
|Bullet Hell Roy
|Attacker
|Peerless Pyreblade Gran Brave
|Attacker
|Chifuyu
|Supporter
|Hime
|Sub Attacker
|Flame Spirit Empress Lian
|Sub Attacker
|Blazing Flame Empress Lione
|Support
|Radak
|Sub Attacker
|Diablo
|Sup/Def
|Santa Milim
|Sub Attacker
|Saichi Sugimoto
|Attacker
|Divine Fox Painter Sumire
|Support
|Tamae
|Attacker
|Virtuous Torch Vermilia
|Healer
|Eagle
|Defender
|High Elf Archer
|Sub Attacker
|Intelligent Divine Governor Parlot
|Healer
|Illusory Twin Blades Melia
|Attacker
|Summer Rosetta
|Sub Attacker
|Amane
|Sub Attacker
|Celia
|Defender
|Benevolent Annihilator Marzex
|Attacker
|Rits
|Defender
|Solace Virtuosa Rits
|Sub Attacker
|Saitama
|Attacker
|Serah
|Sub Attacker
|Victoire
|Sub Attacker
|Bakoo
|Sub Attacker
|Elusive Cannon Princess Courtney
|Support Breaker
|Hero of Darkness Zeorg
|Defender
|Garou
|Attacker
|Grad
|Luck / Attacker
|Hiei
|Attacker
|Sealed Terrible Tyrant Lygor
|Sub Attacker
|Santa Rimuru
|Sub Attacker
|Santa Shion
|Attacker
|Speed-o'-Sound Sonic
|Attacker
|Younger Toguro
|Breaker
|Black Dragon Knight Wargul
|Breaker
|Angelas
|Attacker
|Cosmo
|Attacker
|Benimaru
|Sub Attacker
|Ganan
|Luck / Attacker
|Blackened Heroic Spirit Saber
|Sub Attacker
|Saber Alter
|Attacker
|Inferno God Ifrit
|Attacker
|Millenia
|Sub Attacker
|Milim
|Attacker
|Tallis
|Breaker
|Aesis
|Luck / Attacker
|Fosly
|Breaker
|Ram
|Defender
|Terrible Tornado
|Breaker
|Alvina
|Attacker
|Diaz
|Sub Attacker
|Hellish Blizzard
|Sub Attacker
|Lozze
|Sub Attacker
|Mizuki
|Sub Attacker
|Nies
|Sub Attacker
|Saar
|Sub Attacker
|Shadie
|Support
|Glacier Princess Tami-nyan
|Breaker
|Aluze
|Attacker
|Noel - True 'Velocity'
|Attacker
|Shining Divine Warrior Platina
|Breaker
|Raphtalia
|Sub Attacker
|Beatrice
|Support
|Harbinger of Armageddon Marzex
|Attacker
|Duke
|Breaker
|Ginzo
|Attacker
|Goblin Slayer
|Attacker
|Kyoyama Anna
|Support
|Fallen Creator Kayas
|Attacker
|Ragsherum
|Attacker
|Hades Knight Emperor Regulus
|Attacker
|Emperor Isliid
|Attacker
|Soul Destruction God Zenon
|Sub Attacker
|Takemichi
|Supporter
The middle of our Grand Summoners tier list consists of average heroes, a decision based on their counter abilities, stats and damage scaling. These characters are best when played in dungeons, and of course, they entirely depend on items.
Tier A is topped by Bloody Devil Spy Millenia, a fire damage hero whose massive AoE damage crits periodically. Illusory Twin Blades Melia is a nightmare for any Fire Enemy as her damage doubles if she’s against a Fire element. Lastly, Benimaru performs exceptionally well if he has low HP, as the extra damage from his arts triggers.
4
B Tier
|Name
|Role
|Hades Giant Guardian Badoul
|Luck/ Sub Attacker
|Jay
|Damager Dealer
|Flaring Custodian Feld
|Support
|Nonon Jakuzure
|Support
|Ryuko Matoi
|Attacker
|Dualblaze Master Orgah
|Attacker
|Woodland Deity Ashe Toto
|Support
|Filo
|Attacker
|Garlan the Earth Breaker
|Breaker
|Master of Dragons Louvet
|Attacker
|Phantasmic Creator Tree Valhalla
|Healer
|Corsair, the Frozen Empress
|Attacker
|Est
|Attacker
|Pheles, Wings of Mercy
|Support
|Satsuki Kiryuin
|Breaker
|Ice Queen Selia
|Support
|Shining Winged Emperor Daki
|Attacker
|Emperor of Gods Freed
|Attacker
|Leone
|Attacker
|Child of Creation Alulu
|Attacker
|Cygnet
|Attacker
|Grohl
|Attacker
|Melia
|Sub Attacker
|Nier
|Luck / Support
|Number 2
|Sub Attacker
|Arosdea
|Sub Attacker
|Clyde, the Crimson Sword God
|Attacker
|Sorceress of Space-time Alma
|Support
|Piercing Paragon Salyssa
|Sub Attacker
|Kane
|Attacker
|Destruction Machine Goddess Lapleh
|Sub Attacker
|Virago
|Luck / Sub Attacker
|Sealed Fox Princess Zeela
|Support
|Cathemilla
|Luck / Sub Attacker
|Blessed Escutcheon Duran
|Defender
|EDEN
|Support
|Ninja Machina Jack
|Attacker
|Kazuma Kuwabara
|Attacker
|Master of the Six Demons Mixie
|Support
|Shiki
|Sub Attacker
|Valentia
|Healer
|Raging Annihilator Leon
|Support
|Lord of Black Art Onfuan
|Defender
|Dark Winged Swordsman Raki
|Attacker
|Gracious Warrior Zoroas
|Support
|Maximum Force Zecht
|Sub Attacker
|Fatewyrm Dargeon
|Attacker
|Ruby Ninja Empress Honoka
|Sub Attacker
|Mira
|Attacker
|Conflagrative Annihilator Soleil
|Attacker
|Arth
|Breaker
|Twingavel Empress Catilou
|Support
|Phantom Operative Jill
|Breaker
|Sword Ruler Luda
|Attacker
|Magnificent Star Archer Mamori
|Sub Attacker
|Saku
|Sub Attacker
|Emerald Blademaster Vogue
|Attacker
|Spear Spirit Empress Daisy
|Breaker
|Elmessio
|Sub Attacker
|Luminous God Knight Gaia
|Luck / Defender
|Luana
|Silent Divine Palamicia
|Breaker
|Quon
|Luck / Sub Attacker
|Vitz
|Luck / Attacker
|Aquarias Empress Yomi
|Attacker
|Aqua Melia
|Support
|Edram
|Luck / Attacker
|Master of Swords Nogia
|Luck / Sub Attacker
|Holy Dragoness Rhodia
|Attacker
|Heavenly Executioner Zechsia
|Breaker
|Boros
|Attacker
|Dahlia
|Sub Attacker
|Toshizo Hijikata
|Attacker
|Death Sickle Queen Lily
|Attacker
|Strife
|Luck / Sub Attacker
You probably don't want to choose these heroes as your main, as they fall out of higher-level matches and their skill sets are pretty much useless against the top ones. In case you want a supporter, the characters on this part of the tier list will work great.
As we have mentioned, the tier prioritises Support heroes. It is pretty much open to using any supporter you want.
5
C Tier
|Name
|Role
|Inferno Guardian Goddess Anna
|Attacker
|Inferno Emperor Ragna
|Breaker
|Blazing Axe Empress Rishley
|Attacker
|Zoldes
|Breaker
|Forbidden Knowledge Keit
|Sub Attacker
|Dragon Guardian Empress Nerim
|Healer
|Olgeth
|Attacker
|Haden Flower Empress Pola
|Sub Attacker
|Divinity Destroyer Vaid
|Breaker
|Herck
|Breaker
|Riana
|Attacker
|Roy
|Breaker
|Great Wolf Assassin Sly
|Attacker
|Empyreal Beast Elfalla
|Support
|Maiden Princess End
|Sub Attacker
|Liese
|Healer / Attacker
|Radiant Spear God Reyon
|Breaker
|Zeorg
|Attacker
|Evil Demon Empress Coco
|Breaker
|Genos
|Sub Attacker
|Rasaou
|Breaker
|Teriodos
|Sub Attacker
|Voghan
|Breaker
|Alche
|Healer
|Iris
|Support
|Rhiotis
|Support
|Abaddon
|Attacker
|Keiones
|Attacker
|Mizyna
|Attacker
Heroes from the bottom of our Grand Summoners tier list are completely out of the meta and should not be used if you wish to have an easy match. Their skills and attributes are outdated and would require a revamp to climb up the tiers.
Finally, as we close out this tier list, the only heroes we can recommend you use in the high-level matches are Dragon Master Zoroas, Mother of Dragons Alche and Dark Destroyer Leon. However, no hero is indeed bad, and it entirely depends on you. But still, there are some criteria and requirements you need to fulfil while choosing which character to take into battle.