Grand Summoners Tier List - The best characters ranked

Updated on November 2nd, 2026 - Version: 4.1.1 - Added: Halloween Juno

Like most of the other outstanding RPGs, we firmly believe that a Grand Summoners tier list of best heroes is needed to help new players, as well as those who are more experienced and looking to min-max everything. Feel free to visit it every now and then, as we will keep it updated to the latest version and tweak it to reflect any changes.

Grand Summoners is an RPG made for anime fans by Good Smile Company. It is about playing with ancient heroes in a fantasy universe, featuring all the elements of a standard RPG while blending it with beautiful anime content.

It claims to help console gamers who wish to experience their childhood once again in a better and improved way. It is well-designed if you're seeking an action-oriented adventure journey with flashy animations and visually impressive scenes.

How to choose the right heroes for the role?

However, people often fail to choose the perfect hero for a particular role, as there are hundreds of heroes, each with different skill sets and abilities. Not all of them are effective in every battle. So, you will have to find the best among the numerous available options before taking on the demons.

In order to help you sort the great from the not-so-great, we have carefully curated a Grand Summoners tier list based on their roles. The tiers start from S+ and move down to S, A, B, C, D.