Oceanhorn 3: Legend of the Shadow Sea sees the latest entry in the popular RPG arrive next month

Sail the Shadow Sea

Oceanhorn 3: Legend of the Shadow Sea sees the hit series return to Apple Arcade

Jump into a whole new adventure with sailing, gliding and duelling with enormous beasts

A perfect entry point for new players, Oceanhorn 3 launches early next month

Need a new RPG to play next month? Well, we might just have a great pick for you as Oceanhorn 3: Legend of the Shadow Sea is set to join Apple Arcade on March 5th. The latest entry in the popular series, Oceanhorn 3, takes the franchise into a whole new dimension!

Set a millennia after the previous entry, Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm, you once more step into the shoes of the Champion of Sol. But this time it's not just sailing, as you'll be gliding and trekking across land too in order to uncover the secrets of (surprise, surprise) the titular Shadow Sea.

Now, I'm not altogether caught up with the story of the Oceanhorn series. But from gameplay alone, it offers a surprisingly diverse amount of mechanics and content to explore. It's a bit like a mix of Breath of the Wild, Wind Waker and Horizon Zero Dawn, certainly not in a bad way either.

Ocean man, take me by the hand

Indeed, that's been the strength of the Oceanhorn series as far as I can tell. Rather than trying to focus more on typical indie fare, it instead goes full-throttle into emulating what other RPGs are doing. And with a 20-hour main storyline, plenty of side quests and other goodies, it's definitely packed with stuff to do.

For my money, Oceanhorn 3 is a pretty good example of what I call the grab-bag mentality. Putting a lot of fan-favourite mechanics and gameplay styles together in one pot and seeing if it works. And judging by how it comes together in the trailer, it certainly will, but as always, you'll have to find out for yourself come March 5th.

And if you can't wait that long and need some RPG action pronto, then don't worry! We've got you covered with our list of the best RPGs on iOS for you to try right now!