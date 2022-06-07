Vahn's Quest is an idle RPG from the makers of Sword Master Story, now open for pre-registration

Super Planet has opened pre-registration sign-ups for Vahn's Quest, the studio's upcoming idle RPG on iOS and Android. The portrait game features vibrant visuals and auto-battles that help with character progression without the added grind.

In Vahn's Quest, players can expect to heed the call of the Grave Keeper Knights as they challenge endless battles and go on infinite adventures. The automatic hunting features let players get bountiful rewards and level up endlessly, along with double speed battles and even "1 Second Skip" boss battles.

Players can also collect different heroes with more than 60 costumes across 8-star rarities. The game features fun mini-games, and even more exhilarating PvP matches with players all over the world as well. From the official screenshots online, it also seems like there are different comic-book-style narratives you can experience while you recruit various heroes and assemble the ultimate squad. The artwork does look adorable, and it seems like you can customise your hero's gear as well while you level up your star ratings.

There's no official word on the release date just yet, but if you're eager to get first dibs on the title as soon as it launches, you can pre-register for Vahn's Quest now on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website of Super Planet to have a look at the studio's lineup of games, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's visuals, gameplay and vibe.

