StarToU: All you need to know about the newly-rebranded immersive idol game

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V Project rebrands as the ambitious StarToU

Explore idol lives through TOUCH, Echo and TOKI

Meet MacGuffin, StarToU’s rebellious flagship group

V Project was announced earlier this year and billed as an ambitious attempt to redefine the immersive idol genre on mobile, with full 3D character models inspired by contemporary pop culture, and an engaging multi-perspective narrative system with empathy at its core.

Well, developer Elementa has just thrown us a curveball by announcing that V Project won’t be called V Project at all when it launches. Rather, it has undergone a pre-release rebrand and will now debut as StarToU - but this isn’t just a mere name change. The game has evolved since it first entered development and promised to be an even bigger deal.

Here’s everything you need to know about StarToU and its journey to mobile.

Stars in your idols

At its core, StarToU is an empathy-driven, immersive idol game designed to be a highly interactive, inclusive space. Rather than leaning into traditional genre tropes, it focuses heavily on the authentic daily lives, professional growth, and musical journeys of its stars.

You interact with the world through a memory recreation technology known as "TOUCH". Through TOUCH, you gain access to the comprehensive StarToU fan ecosystem platform. Your primary hub is called Star Journey, which acts as your personal fan archive, tracking your progress as you collect storylines, music, cards, and event records.

Once you're ready for the main narrative, you can dive into the immersive Echo system to relive snippets of characters' memories via TOUCH, to experience the ensemble story and individual character arcs. The immersion deepens with TOKI, an exclusive in-game social network where you can read daily posts from the idols, listen to voice chats, even watch their livestreams.

The world’s a stage

When it is time to hit the stage, StarToU introduces a unique rhythm-based mechanic in its Starlit Stage. Powered by TOUCH Lite technology, you experience high-fidelity stage performances and music videos from a spectator's perspective.

During Showtime, you don't directly control the idols' choreography; instead, you cheer and interact by hitting rhythm notes in real time. Precision matters: the more accurately you play, the deeper you immerse yourself in the live performance, delivering authentic fan support from start to finish.

Before the lights go down, you can also take to the director's chair, with the ability to fully customize the show by adjusting character outfits and configuring a card type called Moments to match your exact aesthetic preferences.

Idol bands

Alongside the big rebranding, StarToU has unveiled MacGuffin, a creative new boy group hailing from the independent Rhythm Rebellion Label, and the game's flagship act. With a fusion of hip-hop and street culture at their core, the quartet is all about playful rebellion — breaking the rules, rejecting preachiness, being down with the kids… that sort of thing.

At the center of the group is Tay, MacGuffin's leader and producer. An elegant, ice-cool icon with a sharp ear and a quiet, reserved demeanor, he serves as the founding member and creative anchor of the group. Standing beside him is Lim, the main vocalist and designated eye candy, whose flawless looks contrast with a sharp-tongued, fiery personality that conceals a cat-like, emotionally inarticulate side and a secret fondness for animals.

Rounding out the energetic act are Noki and Yoora. Noki, the main dancer and rapper, brings a wild, impulsive energy to the stage. Despite his fierce exterior, he's a wholesome kind of guy, with a love for street food and a strong sense of justice.

Finally, lead vocalist and lead dancer Yoora completes the lineup. A light-haired charmer who constantly radiates warmth, Yoora is a caring and measured presence who is quick to read the room and enjoys a bit of photography and cooking in his spare time.

An expanding universe

MacGuffin isn't the only talent on the roster. Earlier this year, StarToU introduced three energetic trainees — LEE, Near, and OCT — showcasing a light-hearted, healing concept in their "One Day Explore the World" reveal trailer.

Their transition from the practice room to the main stage signals that StarToU is building a massive, long-term coming-of-age ensemble story with room for tons of new characters and groups to appear in the future.

With its sharp 3D visuals, rich musical content, and deep narrative focus, StarToU is shaping up to be a standout title for fans of immersive storytelling and interactive music experiences. To pre-register and stay up to date with the latest news, you should head over to the official website and follow the game's social media channels on YouTube, X, TikTok, and Facebook.