UpSize - Touch Puzzle Game lets you grow numbered balls to hit a target score, out now on iOS and Android

In case you missed it, Athmin Technologies has officially launched UpSize - Touch Puzzle Game, the studio's casual portrait game that puts players' quick reflexes to the test. The minimalist title features a clean UI and simple mechanics that need fast fingers and even faster thinking.

In UpSize - Touch Puzzle Game, players will have to reach a certain number as their main goal. Hitting that target requires you to touch a numbered ball on your screen - while doing so, the number on the ball will keep increasing as they grow in size. Of course, there's a catch that you have to be wary of - you're not allowed to let the ball touch anything else as they're growing.

To steer clear of that dreaded "Game Over", you'll have to think quickly and react even quicker as you add up the numbers and aim for that target score. The visuals are pretty neat though, likely to make sure there are no distractions as you try to progress through the game.

From the studio's roster of titles, it seems players can get their fill of casual fun on mobile with the company's colourful games. Titles often involve tapping to relax or using quick hand-eye coordination and precision to achieve specific goals.

If you're eager to give it a go, UpSize - Touch Puzzle Game is available to download on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. You can also visit the official website for more info on the studio's lineup of titles and to stay updated on all the latest developments.

